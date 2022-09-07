Disney Dreamlight Valley crudites recipe: How to make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Want to know how to make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Disney Dreamlight Valley makes you the centre of a mega Disney crossover, but some characters have sadly disappeared. One absentee early on in the game is Minnie Mouse, and Mickey is really struggling with her disappearance. Fortunately, you can help cheer him up in the Missing Minnie quest, in which Mickey will ask you to make some food for a picnic. Mickey asks for a variety of food, including five crudites. However, you might not have found the crudites recipe just yet, which means this an easy place to get stuck early on.

In this guide, we'll explain how to make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so that you can enjoy a picnic with Mickey and hopefully cheer up the mouse himself.

How to make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you simply need one vegetable. This can be any vegetable, such as a carrot or a mushroom. Simply whack one vegetable in a pot and press cook. Once the animation is complete, you'll have some crudites in your inventory.

To complete the Missing Minnie quest objective, you will need to make five crudites. Make sure you do them separately, as lumping five vegetables into the same meal will cook something different. For example, we cooked five carrots and got a grilled veggie platter - a 3-star meal that's arguably much better than crudites, but not what Mickey is after. Cook one vegetable at a time until you have five crudites, and then head back to Mickey for the next steps.

With the crudites prepared, Mickey will head to Minnie's favourite spot in the Peaceful Meadow and reveal more about the Forgetting curse which has been placed on the Dreamlight Valley. It's surprisingly somber to see Mickey so sad, but making these crudites is more than enough to give him a boost.

That covers everything you need to know to make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, this is just the start of your adventure. If you want to befriend Mickey and other characters, check out our guide on how to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you reach Dazzle Beach, take a look at our guide on how to complete the Orb of Power puzzles.