Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendship is Everything quest: How to raise friendship levels quickly

Want to know how to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley? To complete the Friendship is Everything quest and get the Orb of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must raise your friendship level with three characters to level five. Each character has their own friendship level that you can raise by spending time with them, giving gifts that they like, and completing their friendship quests. That might seem like a chore, but there are ways to raise friendship levels incredibly quickly.

In this guide, we'll break down how to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Friendship is Everything is one of the earliest main quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, tasking you with retrieving the Orb of Friendship. To get the Orb of Friendship, you must reach friendship level five with three characters in the Dreamlight Valley. You can see your current friendship level with every character that you've met by going to the characters submenu of the Collections screen.

Below, we'll break down various ways to raise your friendship level quickly with any character.

Give everyone flowers

Flowers are a great gift in real life, and the same is true in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Whether you're trying to befriend Merlin, Mickey, Moana, or any other character in the Dreamlight Valley, they'll always appreciate some flowers. Fortunately, flowers are incredibly easy to find, as you can find them growing across the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow.

Simply pick some flowers, head over to the character you want to befriend, and select the option to give them a gift. Then, just spam them with flowers until they reach the next friendship level! Each flower gives a considerable amount of friendship points, making this an incredibly quick way to complete Friendship is Everything.

Make tailored gifts for each character

If you'd rather give more personal gifts, then head to the gift section with a character and look in the bottom right corner. There, a bar should appear with three highlighted items. These are their most-wanted items, and gifting them will net you a huge amount of friendship points.

However, there are some downsides to this. Once you've gifted a character all of their most-wanted items, you won't be able to benefit from these friendship boosts again until the next day. Since Disney Dreamlight Valley operates on a real day-night cycle, that means you'll need to actually wait in real life. These items also tend to take longer to gather. If a character wants a certain meal, for example, gathering the ingredients could take a while. It's almost always quicker to spend that time picking flowers, instead.

Assign roles and spend time with characters

Giving gifts is lovely, but don't forget that you can also spend time with characters by inviting them along for an adventure. You're surrounded by your favourite Disney characters in the Dreamlight Valley, after all - make the most of the time you can spend with them! Once a character reaches friendship level 2, you can assign them one of the following roles:

Gardening

Fishing

Mining

Foraging

Digging

After reaching friendship level 2 and assigning a role to a character, invite them to hangout while you do that activity. They'll gain friendship points from hanging out, and you can earn extra items. It's a win-win! The only exception we've encountered so far is Ursula, as she must remain in the ocean and therefore cannot have a role or join you while exploring.

That wraps up our guide on how to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This should make it easy enough to complete the Friendship is Everything quest so that you can get the Orb of Friendship, but this is only the first of many orbs. Next, we suggest heading down to Dazzle Beach to free Ursula from her cave, which will lead you towards the Orb of Power. Make sure to use our guide on how to complete the With Great Power quest to retrieve the Orb of Power without breaking a sweat.