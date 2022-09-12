If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Learn how to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayden Hefford avatar
Guide by Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Published on
Image showing Wall-E staring left and waving towards Goofy. They are set against a blurred background of a sandy beach by the ocean, where Ariel is lay on a rock.

Want to know how to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Seaweed is a vital resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it allows you to make fiber. You can then use fiber to make other key items, such as rope to complete the Mysterious Wreck quest or burlap bags to complete Wall-E's Garden friendship quest. Whatever the reason, we're here to help.

In this guide, we'll explain where to find seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so that you can complete the Mysterious Wreck and Garden quests and improve your Dreamlight Valley.

Watch on YouTube

How to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Seaweed is an important yet common item, and there are two ways to find it. Below, we'll list the two ways to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

  • Fish in any region (unlimited)
  • Find it on the floor in any region (limited)

As you can see, you can get seaweed by exploring any of the regions currently available in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can either simply pick it up off the ground, or go fishing and hopefully snag some seaweed with your fishing rod.

However, as noted in the list above, seaweed found on the ground is a limited resource and does not respawn. This means you'll need to start fishing eventually to get seaweed.

When hunting for seaweed, make sure not to fish in the bubbling spots. These spots have a higher chance of giving a variety of fish, which isn't what you want. To get seaweed, you need to fish in normal water. You still might get a few common Bass, but you'll reel in more than enough seaweed to complete either the Mysterious Wreck or Garden quests. After a couple of minutes, we had 10 pieces of seaweed, which makes a lot of fiber.

Disney Dreamlight Valley screenshot showing the player fishing in a small pond in a grassy meadow, while Goofy stands and watches.

If you want to get seaweed faster, make sure to bring along a buddy with the fishing role. As your friendship level increases with characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can assign them a role. Each of these roles are linked to a different activity, and those with the fishing role will sometimes find additional resources while you're fishing. This gives you a chance to get extra seaweed, so it could help you get seaweed much faster.

Once you've got some seaweed, head to a crafting table. There, you can use one piece of seaweed to craft five fiber, which is a key crafting material that can make rope or burlap bags, among many other items. You'll need rope - along with clay and a few other items - to complete the Mysterious Wreck quest, while burlap bags are used in Wall-E's Garden friendship quest.

Once you've got some seaweed, head to a crafting table. There, you can use one piece of seaweed to craft five fiber, which is a key crafting material that can make rope or burlap bags, among many other items. You'll need rope - along with clay and a few other items - to complete the Mysterious Wreck quest, while burlap bags are used in Wall-E's Garden friendship quest.

Comments

