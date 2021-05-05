If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Fantasy city builder Distant Kingdoms launches into early access

Convince dwarves and elves to get along at last
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published on
Distant Kingdoms - A street-level view of a fantasy medieval village with dirt roads lined with cottages and flowers leading to a magical tower.

Humans have had their day in the city builder sun, so Distant Kingdoms is making way for fantasy folks such as dwarves and elves and orcs and all. Except none of them can get along, so the gods have banished them all from their homes and forced them to rebuild. No lovely castles for you until you decide to behave. Distant Kingdoms has just launched into early access with two maps and four races to choose from while it works to add a full campaign and modding support.

"Distant Kingdoms offers a unique city building experience as players will use strategy, social management and magic as they look to build a thriving kingdom and unite the humans, dwarves, elves and orcs and ultimately save civilisation from apocalyptic ruin," the developers say. "Build a sprawling network of towns and villages as you forge a new civilisation."

As you do with city builders, you'll build roads and buildings and amenities for your population as it grows, unlocking and researching new technology along the way to build bigger and better. As you send out adventurers to expand your territory, you'll find new threats like dragons and trolls waiting to be dealt with too. You can snag a look at it all in the early access trailer here.

I've got to say I think the best bit in that trailer is probably the fantasy fire station. Look at that shaggy yak pulling the water cart to the buildings on fire. Oh gosh and there's a medical yak too, how cute.

Distant Kingdoms is planning to remain in early access for about a year, during which time they'll be adding a full story campaign, additional maps, monsters, and magic. Developers Orthrus Studios have already laid out plans for their first two updates during early access, including new map scenarios, fishing production and more.

Modding is clearly a priority for Orthrus Studios as well. They're planning to bring modding support for buildings in the first update and support for characters and races in the second one.

You can find Distant Kingdoms over on Steam where it's 15% off until May 12th for £18.43/€21.24/$21.24.

Tagged With

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch