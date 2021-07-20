If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is making a multiplayer online shooter

He's joined Gunzilla Games as their "chief visionary officer"
Neill Blomkamp has flitted around the periphery of the gaming world for a few years now. Even before he made his first, and best, movie District 9, he was working on a Halo film. He recently filmed a trailer for Anthem, too. But now he’s really getting into games. He’s joined Gunzilla Games as their “chief visionary officer”, and their debut first game will be an online shooter. There's nothing else we know about the game right now, but least we know the trailer will be a banger.

He's already aware that making a game requires a different skillset from directing a movie. As per IGN:

“The difference [from directing a film] is not acting like a single point that guides the creative team. It’s making sure that you’re integrated into the team in a real way. I can come in with a very definitive point of view, but it has to work on two levels. It has to be accepted by the greater team as the right creative direction to go in. And it also has to be, first and foremost, something that can integrate into the architecture of gameplay in a way that’s beneficial to the game.”

The game won’t have any connection to his existing work, but you can really see where his "vision" lies in almost everything he’s made. Robots, humans, aliens, all together. His world-building is usually top-notch. He’s very good at seamlessly blending people and CGI together, so I feel rather bad for the artists working under him. They’re going to hear the phrase “When I worked on Chappie...” so many times.

It'll be years before we know what they're working on, but his movie studio regularly releases interesting short movies that are worth watching.

