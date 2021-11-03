Reader dear, I have to ask: do you try to get 100% collectables in games? Someone must, because games still have them. But I certainly don't, and I don't think I've spoken about the subject with anyone who does. So, seeing as Psychonauts 2 has now released a patch with new features to help players collect every little doodad and tick off achievements, I want to ask: do you do this? Will you? Please tell me about it!

To help hunt collectables, players can now buy the Otto-Spot filter for the psychic camera after finishing the main story. It'll run you 75 Psitanium at the vending machines. Then whip out the camera, switch to the filter, and it'll highlight nearby collectables. Figments can even be seen through some of the environment.

"This will help in particular with some rather famous Figments, including this banana, which I apologise for," lead designer Seth Marinello said in the update video, highlighting a particularly tricky berry blending in with a palm tree.

To help figure out the broader location of collectables, the fast travel menu will now show a checkmark if you have everything in a place.

You can also access a bonus Psychoseismometer in Otto's lab after finishing Gisu's quest for extra fights, which Double Fine say "[makes] it possible to unlock enemy achievements during post-game state."

Is this you? Will you do this? Please tell me about your collecting compulsions.

"Hopefully these features smooth out some of the rough edges that our hardcore players may have experienced," Marinello said. "We never intended it to be a slog trying to get to 100% for those that really want to do it. We really wanted to make the process of getting the collectables be one of fun and discovery, and not a painful grind. And I really thank everybody for playing the game, and it's really been wonderful just seeing everyone engaging with and discovering all the cool things that are hidden in Psychonauts 2."

See the Update 1088619 patch notes for more on bug fixes and tweaks too.

Psychonauts 2 came out in August. Alice Bee's Psychonauts 2 review called Double Fine's brain-invading platformer "an absolute delight." Andreas Inderwildi dove into the headspaces for us the other week too.