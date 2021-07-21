Does video game box art matter anymore?

I was devastated when my local Gamestation closed down. Inside it was like a server room, with aisles of games tightly bunched together. Excess games might lay flat on top of these rows, or you might find a few boxes toppled over in a domino effect. That's when you knew a game was doing well.

Whenever I was in town, I used to pop in and just browse. I particularly liked trading in old games and cashing them in for more old games. At that age, I wasn't super in tune with what was hot at the time, so cool box art fuelled my decisions. Nowadays though, I just download the games I want online with perhaps a quick glance at their box art. It begs the question, does it matter anymore?