Dog photography 'em up Pupperazzi is out in two weeks

If you listed, ooh, the top ten trends in games over the past year or two, I think you'd probably include "photo modes" and "petting the dog" on the list. So here comes Pupperazzi, nailing the zeitgeist as a game specifically about taking photos of dogs - who, of course, you can also pet. It's now just two weeks away from release, with a January 20th release date.

Pupperazzi is one of those games that simply is what it appears to be. Set in a world populated entirely by dogs, your task is to walk, explore, and take photos of them. There are lots of different kinds of dogs, and the Steam store page lists shibas, terries, labradors, pugs, with more promised. Your camera is suitably tricked out so you can add filters and change lenses to get the best shots while the dogs mill around, riding bicycles, riding in minecarts, and so on.

Honestly, it sounds like the kind of game that might grow old quickly, but I'm extra optimistic because it's being developed by Sundae Month, makers of Diaries Of A Spacepor Janitor. They're folks who know how to make a fun world to explore. It's also being published by Kitfox, who have a decent track record.

If you're still not convinced, it'll be available on launch date via Xbox Game Pass, as well as on Steam.

Since the release is getting close, Sundae Month put out a short little music video today. It's about liking dogs, which I can relate to: