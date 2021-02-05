Probably don't expect Diablo IV or Overwatch 2 this year

This morning, I imagine you are relistening to that Handforth Parish Council meeting, cackling when that fella does his Gollum voice and texting your pals "YOU HAVE NO AUTHORITY HERE". That's cool. That's fun. But you know which conference calls are really cool? Activision Blizzard quarterly financial results conference calls. That's what I, a cool and fun person, listened to today. And you know what hot viral info I gleaned? Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 probably aren't coming out until 2022 at earliest.

The latest numberblast laid out their financial predictions for the future, and CFO Dennis Durkin stated: "Our outlook does not include Diablo IV or Overwatch 2 launching in 2021." That's all. No further details. No explanations or reasons. He also noted that as they look to plans for 2022, they "expect Blizzard to release major new titles across console, PC, and mobile". Which you'd hope would include at least one of D4 and OW2.

I suppose technically the games could still launch this year despite that not being in the projections, but it sure sounds like they don't expect that.

Imogen was surprised when Blizzard released a new Overwatch map in January, expecting they'd be fully into the sequel by now. I guess the wait is likely longer than many expected.

As for Diablo IV, ah, given its long and reportedly troubled development, sure, go on, take your time. Blizzard improved Diablo III a lot over the years but I'd still rather just play Diablo II, and I'd love to have a decent good Diablo IV out the gate.

BlizzCon Online starts February 19th. Hopefully we'll see and learn more then.