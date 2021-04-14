So who's meeting up at this year's Crows Developer Conference?

Crows Crows Crows, the folks working on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, have revived their ridiculous browser MMO replacement for the Game Developers Conference and it's just as surreal as before. Oh, is it your first time at CDC? Don't worry, it's just like every other conference. You walk around trying to make small talk with people you probably don't know and everything that comes out of your mouth sounds like a bad Mad Libs sheet.

If you recognise this monstrosity, yeah it sure is the same wacky browser MMO called The Club that Crows Crows Crows made back in 2019 for hosting songs made by their Discord members. For the second year in a row it's now the host of the "industry leading browser MMO replacement for GDC," taking place in the the totally very real Moscrowne Center.

It's a clipart hellscape with players that have generated names and avatars that you can jump around with and listen to very real, very important CDC talks next to. Oh, and it's an MMO so of course you can talk to your fellow attendees.

Don't know what to say? Don't worry, your only options are a bunch of pre-written essentials that you've likely blurted out if you've been to a convention before. You can select from such staples as "how was your flight?" and "does anybody know the wifi password?" you can even adlib the features of whatever game you're working on. Personally I'm a fan of just telling everyone "I'm already tired."

Crows Crows Crows say that CDC will be running from "April 13th til, I don't know, 27th? maybe longer?" You can go walk around the digital convention center yourself on The Club website.

I hear that CDC included secrets to hunt for last year after handing out all your business cards. As for this year, the Crows newsletter about the conference helpfully says: "I don’t think I can take one more CDC without specific NEW information or media about The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. All I know is that from April 12th to April 26th (which is when the expo floor is open) I’ll be all over the place, searching every nook and cranny for clues and any morsels of TSPUD."

If you'd not heard, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe was delayed last year until sometime this year. So either there definitely are or definitely are not Stanley Parable secrets waiting for us in the Moscrowne Center. Given the source, I can't guess which it'll be.