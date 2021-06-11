Don't expect a new Witcher game announcement at WitcherCon

On the list of E3-like summer events you didn't know you were getting, go ahead and write down WitcherCon. CD Projekt Red and Netflix have just announced that they're partnering up for their own online event to talk about all things Witcher in July. Well, not all things Witcher. They won't be announcing The Witcher 4 or anything like that, they've already warned. This all came out alongside a rather tiny new teaser trailer for Netflix's The Witcher season 2. Perhaps WitcherCon will reveal a longer one of those, at least.

CDPR have set a July 9 date for their online WitcherCon event. They say it'll have panels with people who make the games and show, probe the stories of the Witcher world, give behind-the-scenes peeks, and such.

One thing it definitely will not have is an announcement for some big, new Witcher game. "In the name of setting appropriate expectations CD Projekt Red has informed that no new Witcher game will be announced at WitcherCon," they say.

I don't know about you all, but I certainly wasn't expecting such a thing, given how early CDPR teased the existence of Cyberpunk 2077 and its eventual launch state. I can't imagine we'll see any official recognition of a theoretical Witcher 4 until it's pretty well along. CDPR haven't really even hinted at a big new Witcher game, but they did recently say they're restructuring the studio for "parallel AAA game development" on both the Cyberpunk and Witcher series.

What kind of reveals will WitcherCon host then? Perhaps a proper 16:9 format trailer for season 2. Maybe a teaser for that Witcher animated series Blood Origin while we're at it. Maybe Mr. Cavill will show up. Who knows?

The tiny, square format trailer up there is what Netflix premiered today. If you want to take it frame by frame, Netflix did helpfully post a thread of screenshots from the teaser for the lore hounds to pore over.

WitcherCon will kick off on July 9th at 6pm BST (10am PDT) over on YouTube and Twitch.

