Klei Entertainment, the makers of an unlikely number of good games including Don't Starve and Mark Of The Ninja, today announced their next. Rotwood is its name, and cartoony dungeon-crawling is the game. Up to four players can join together for online hack 'n' slash action, or you can play it on your lonesome if you'd rather. Here, check out the announcement trailer below.

Looks cute! Certainly a lot cuter than Klei's first beat 'em up, 2010's bloodsoaked Shank. Details on Rotwood are thin for now. All Klei offer beyond what you can see in that trailer is a brief blurb:

"Explore and fight through a labyrinthian maze of dense forest and vicious vegetation with up to 3 of your friends. Forge your path through ever-increasing challenges and rewards to bring the spoils of your adventure back and craft new weapons and armor or fortify your safe haven."

I don't feel a huge need for great gobs of details right now, mind. Klei have earned my interest through games like Invisible Inc, Don't Starve, Oxygen Not Included, Griftlands, Mark Of The Ninja... a remarkably high percentage of bangers in their history.

Rotwood will debut in early access on Steam, though Klei haven't yet said when that will happen. The trailer suggests that it will likely be this decade, which honestly I do think I could have guessed.

Klei announced last year that Tencent had bought a majority stake in them. At the time, Klei founder Jaime Cheng said that aside from some accounting changes, "I will continue running the studio as before, with no changes to staffing, projects or other operations."

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.