Doom Eternal's second campaign expansion lays siege to hell tomorrow

Hope you slayers had a relaxing break from demon slaying because Doom Eternal is back with another campaign expansion. Pack a snack and your meat hook because The Ancient Gods - Part Two launches tomorrow. This time you're breaking into a hellish fortress to do battle against the Dark Lord and settle the score for good.

Doom slayer went and woke up the ancient evil, as heroes do, and now has to go and put it back again. "With the all-new Sentinel Hammer in hand, the Slayer will rip, tear and now smash every demon in his path across ancient Sentinel settlements, devasted Earth cities and beyond, tackling stronger new enemy variants as he nears his final battle," Id Software say.

I reckon the Sentinel Hammer must be that red hot head bonker up top. You can spot it in the trailer just here where your doom slayer dives down on a giant baddie with it.

Doom Eternal itself is quite good. Our Doom Eternal review is full of praise for all its ripping and tearing goodness. "Fights plunge you into flow states. They send you wading through demonic maelstroms of gristle and gore. You twist and jump and dash, punching, shooting and chainsawing every Cacodemon that should know better than to cross you," Matt Cox says. "I've danced the bloody ballets of hell and beyond, and I've returned to tell you: they are dazzling."

The Ancient Gods - Part Two "comes as part of the Doom Eternal Year One Pass, available now as a digital purchase or included with the Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal," Bethesda explain. "The Year One Pass also includes The Ancient Gods – Part One."

You can find Part One on Steam and the Bethesda Store as a standalone purchase for £16/€20/$20. Part Two will launch tomorrow, March 18th.