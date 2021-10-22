Doom Eternal's Horde mode arrives next week

On Tuesday the 26th of October, Doom Eternal players will be able to rip and tear through the hellish shooter's new horde mode. If you're not quite satisfied with murdering demons in a linear fashion, you'll be able to jump into a match to fight off waves of the beasties instead. It's arriving in the game's 6.66 update, along with two new master levels and Battlemode 2.0.

This horde mode is a replacement for another mode id Software had originally planned, which would've let players invade others' worlds similarly to Dark Souls. The invasion mode was binned earlier this year after the pandemic slowed development, and they saw how much players were enjoying the game's singleplayer content.

So, horde mode isn't exactly a like-for-like change, but it should offer a nice bit of variety from what's currently on offer. Most of the joy I personally get out of Doom is running around whomping monsters, so I'm well up for a waved-based challenge.

If you'd like to take a peek at horde mode in action, the devs played some on a live stream last night, and you can watch the VOD right here. There are three missions for players to jump into, and three arenas per mission. You'll need to complete every wave in each arena to gain access to the next, and you can unlock bonus rounds by killing special targets too.

Update 6.66 also comes with an updated Battlemode, in which two players become demons to fight another who takes on the role of slayer. Two new master levels will be added as well, so you can try your hand at tougher versions of levels you've already completed.

It looks like a lovely handful of additions to an already excellent game. Matt's Doom Eternal review from last year is full of glowing praise, particularly for its weapons and glory kills. "I've danced the bloody ballets of hell and beyond," he wrote, "and I've returned to tell you: they are dazzling."