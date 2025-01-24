Doom is back, and this time it’s bringing its signature blend of demon-slaying chaos and heavy-metal energy to medieval times. Doom: The Dark Ages launches on May 15 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5—unless you’re eyeing one of the pricier editions, which grant early access starting May 13. Naturally, our attention is on the PC edition and, of course, where to get it for the best price.

Following in the blood-soaked footsteps of its predecessors, Doom: The Dark Ages promises more of what fans love: brutal combat, grotesque demons, and enough gore to fill a small lake. This time, you’ll don your Slayer suit to rip and tear through a hellish medieval setting, armed with an arsenal of over-the-top weaponry and your usual insatiable rage. Think swords, maces, and demon heads rolling alongside plasma rifles. It's shaping up to be another symphony of destruction for id Software.

If you’re itching to preorder, the game is available now in both Standard and Premium editions. The Standard Edition is your typical offering, while the Premium Edition includes early access, bonus skins, and other digital goodies to sweeten the deal. The question is: where can you snag the best deal?

For PC players, Fanatical has the best price we’ve spotted so far. They’re offering Doom: The Dark Ages for $58.79 / £58.79 on Steam, a nice discount from the usual $69.99 / £69.99. If you’re considering the Premium Edition for those extra goodies and the May 13 early access, that’s priced at $83.99 / £83.99, also discounted and down from $100 / £100.

Preorders on Fanatical include Steam keys and, as always, you can expect the site’s buyer protection guarantee, so it’s a reliable choice for securing your spot in this medieval bloodbath.

Whether you're here for the new medieval weapons, the gnarly demon designs, or just to watch the world burn in spectacularly over-the-top fashion, Doom: The Dark Ages is shaping up to be a satisfying addition to the franchise. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade your PC—or just stock up on demon-slaying ammo—this might be the game to do it.