In the UK, May has hitherto been a month of innocent delight and sacred observance, with no less than two bank holidays. On May Day - a festival of ancient origins that shares a date with International Workers' Day - the youths of the village garb themselves in daisies, erect huge candy-striped maypoles, and dance around them in an effort to get all entangled and possibly end up kissing. NO MORE. For May is now the month of DOOM. It marks the coming of a new Dark Age.

Which is to say, it's when we'll get to play id Software's cacodemon-booping FPS Doom: The Dark Ages, going by a leaked release date ahead of tomorrow's Xbox Developer Direct.

The date in question is 15th May, according to a now-pulled article published by French website Gamekult and passed along by Eurogamer. I can't confirm this, obviously, but chainsawing the month neatly in two is classic Doom behaviour. Hopefully, we'll get the last word tomorrow. The Dark Ages is one of four games that are publicly slated to appear. The others are Clair Obscura: Expedition 33, South Of Midnight, and a mystery surprise guest. Could be that hypothetical Oblivion remaster, though Windows Central are mongering the rumour that it's the return of an ancient Japanese franchise of some kind.

As for what you'll do in the new Doom - there shall be no maypoles and kissing. There shall only be chained maces, powdered skulls, and medieval mechs. You'd better hope there are no maypoles and kissing. I'm pretty sure Doomguy could find any number of applications for a maypole, and none of them would be innocent or delightful.