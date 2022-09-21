Doors codes [September 2022]

Looking for all the latest Doors codes to help you survive a night in a haunted Roblox hotel? It's no secret that I love a good horror game, and Roblox has a surprising number of quality ones. Doors challenges players in teams of four to survive a night in a hotel being stalked by all sorts of scary monsters, but to be honest, it's the atmosphere that gives me the creeps. Hotels really do have so many doors, don't they? Who dares to imagine what could be hiding behind the next one?

The main currency of Doors is knobs, believe it or not, and most of these codes allow you to claim some for free! In case of emergency, you can also use some codes to revive your character. So be sure to read on for a complete list of Doors codes you can use right now.

Last checked on: 21st September, 2022

Doors code list

100MVISITS : 100 Knobs + 1 Revive

: 100 Knobs + 1 Revive LOOKBEHINDYOU : 10 Knobs

: 10 Knobs TEST: 1 Knob

How to redeem codes in Doors

In order to redeem any of these codes, all you have to do is launch the Doors experience on Roblox and enter the in-game shop via the button on the left side of the main screen. There's a nice big "Enter Code Here" text box right at the top, so do just that and then click the nearby "Confirm" button to claim your freebies!

List of expired Doors codes

Right now, there aren't any expired codes for Doors. If any of the current codes ever do become unusable, we'll list them here for your ease of reference. But for now, enjoy!

