Dota 2's Nemestice event and new battle pass underway

Dota 2's summer Nemestice event has kicked off alongside a new battle pass. The official microsite of what it includes just goes on and on, but among the list is Davion of Dragon Hold, pictured above, the star of Netflix's Dota 2 anime.

I'm not a Dota boy, but I do love Valve's animated trailers. This is a nice one:

The Mad Moon's destruction has sent fragments of magic rock crashing across the world. A new Nemestice event mode has players fighting over these meteorite fragments and gaining boosts to damage output and movement speed by gatharing Nemestice Embers. There are also new "Nemestice-crazed" creeps to fight.

The battle pass does what battle passes do: you pay money at three tiers then work to unlock differnet rewards, by competing in challenges and completing weekly quests. Davion is one of the rewards, but there are tons more. I like the cute look of the "all-seeing eye dogs".

A cursory look at the Dota 2 Reddit suggests some users aren't happy with how they run their battle passes, particularly in terms of pricing. The cheapest bundle will cost you $7.49, which a level 50 bundle costing $26.99 and a level 100 bundle costing $41.99. As always, battle passes appeal to a certain strand of player who love them, and seem like a colossal waste of money to literally everyone else.