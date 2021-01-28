Dota 2’s player-powered anti-griefing system is here

Be careful if you decide to turn into a Dota 2 bully because Valve have added a community-based review system to help them govern the game. The “Overwatch” system will send reports and replays of negative behaviour to upstanding community members, who’ll cast a verdict on the player responsible.

I’ve no idea what constitutes an "eligible player" in this instance, but those deemed trustworthy by Valve will receive in-game notifications asking if they wish to review a case of potentially troublesome behaviour. Those who agree will be sent a time-stamped replay showing the incident, and they can judge the offender "guilty", "not guilty", or report that there’s insufficient evidence.

Here’s what the reporting system looks like. It seems quite straight-forward.

Reviewers can’t just drop a guilty verdict across the board and get back to the game. As Valve notes: “Reviewers will earn an accuracy score for their efforts, and those who falsely convict will receive a lower score, eventually losing the ability to participate in Overwatch at all. To gather a pool of reliable reviewers, we’ll be enabling a growing number of accounts for participation over the next week or so.”

Another Valve game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, already has a similar system in place, so I guess it’s doing a good enough job for them to port it over to Dota 2.

I think they should do something similar for good behaviour. After every game of Overwatch (the game, not this), I go out of my way to thank people for the match. I’ve never once received a card in the mail about how I made someone’s day with my chivalry. I would like to know that I'm a good boy.