Can you change your Class in Dragon Age Veilguard?

Wondering if you can change your Class in Dragon Age Veilguard? Dragon Age Veilguard introduces 3 major Classes within the character creation menu to choose from; these are Mage, Warrior, and Rogue.

If you're several hours in, you may be wondering if it's possible to change your Class within the game and try out a new playstyle. Read below for our full rundown.

You cannot change your Class mid-game

As of writing, we have found no way of changing your Class mid-game. This means your choice of Class is 'locked in' after completing the character creator. We have an in-depth guide to the best Class, in our opinion, if you're wondering which you should choose depending on your playstyle preference.

Each Class has an 'Aspirational Armor' set based on Faction. Rook can collect them all, however. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

If, however, you're already a fair way into the game and wish to try a new Class you'll have to create a new game. Dragon Age Veilguard allows up to three unique saves per game meaning you could, in theory, have one of each Class on the go at once.

We generally recommend playing through the first hour as one of each Class to get a feel for the different playstyle and skills available and then make your choice of main playthrough accordingly.

As for other character creator systems such as your character appearance, there is a way to change this later on in-game. So, don't worry if you're happy with your Class but want to make a few tweaks to Rook's appearance, you can do so at the Lighthouse mirror.

