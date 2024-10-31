How to change character appearance in Dragon Age Veilguard

Wondering how to change your character's appearance in Dragon Age Veilguard? Dragon Age Veilguard has one of the best character creation menus in recent RPG releases and allows you to customise Rook's facial appearance, body shape, gender, race, Class and Faction.

Whilst the character creator is exceptional and offers four different lighting arrangements to assess your Rook, it's extremely common to have character remorse and wish to tweak your character a little - especially if they look different in cutscenes.

Luckily, there is a way to change Rook's appearance mid-game for free. Below is a full rundown of how to change their appearance and when you can unlock the ability to do so in the game.

How to access the character creation menu

You can change the appearance of Rook and essentially re-enter the character creator via the Mirror of Transformation in the Lighthouse. The mirror is located opposite Varric in the Infirmary, opposite Rook's private quarters.

The Mirror can change all but Rook's Faction, Class and Race. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

Simply interact with the mirror to be taken back to the character creation screen. Whilst you can fine-tune Rook's appearance here and even their presenting gender, your character Class, Faction and Race are locked and cannot be amended.

To get to the Lighthouse, you need to have progressed through the first main quest, 'The End of the Beginning'. Readjusting your character appearance will cost nothing and you can come back to the Lighthouse at any time to do so again.

