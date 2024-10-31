Should you save or leave the mayor in Dragon Age Veilguard?

Wondering if you should save or leave the mayor in Dragon Age Veilguard? As you progress through the first few quests in Dragon Age Veilguard, you'll be faced with a moral quandary. The mayor of D'Meta's Crossing has allowed the blighted Gods to take root in the town and is now, himself, trapped. This leaves the question: should you save or leave the mayor of D'Meta's Crossing?

If you're worried about making the right choice, we have all the outcomes and consequences listed below.

Should you save the mayor?

You'll be relieved to know that there are no major consequences to this choice. What it ultimately comes down to is who in your party will approve of your decision. These will be the following dialogue outcomes:

Save him: Neve approves, Bellara and Harding disapprove.

Neve approves, Bellara and Harding disapprove. Leave him here: Bellara and Harding approve, Neve disapproves.

This choice will only affect approval rating. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

From our experience, this choice doesn't affect any future plot lines. There may be a dialogue exchange between Rook and Varric later on about your choice but this is mostly flavour text. As such, feel free to make your choice based on whose approval rating you're particularly chasing.

Don't worry too much though, there are plenty of opportunities to earn more approval with all party members in Dragon Age Veilguard. Some of the major ways are simply completing quests with party members, giving gifts and making sure you speak with them when they have a dialogue bubble next to them on the Lighthouse map.

That rounds up our guide on the choice of saving or leaving the mayor in Dragon Age Veilguard. For more Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Faction in the game, or see our guide to the best Class and see if it's worth having a few characters on the go at once.