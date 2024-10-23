Looking for the Dragon Age Veilguard release time? Dragon Age Veilguard is set to release on October 31 as a special Halloween treat for those of us who have anticipated this release with bated breath for years now.

If you wish to get ahead of the curve and play the game as soon as possible, we have all release times and preload times listed below.

All Dragon Age Veilguard release times

Dragon Age Veilguard is set to release on October 31 at 4 PM GMT. This equates to the following times depending on your time zone:

New York: 12 PM EDT (Oct 31)

12 PM EDT (Oct 31) London: 4 PM BST (Oct 31)

4 PM BST (Oct 31) Paris: 5 PM CET (Oct 31)

5 PM CET (Oct 31) Los Angeles: 9 AM PDT (Oct 31)

9 AM PDT (Oct 31) Mexico City: 10 AM CST (Oct 31)

10 AM CST (Oct 31) Malmo: 5 PM CET (Oct 31)

5 PM CET (Oct 31) Kyiv: 6 PM EET (Oct 31)

6 PM EET (Oct 31) Abu Dhabi: 8 PM GST (Oct 31)

8 PM GST (Oct 31) Johannesburg: 6 PM SAST (Oct 31)

6 PM SAST (Oct 31) Shanghai: 12 AM CST (Nov 1)

12 AM CST (Nov 1) Seoul: 1 AM KST (Nov 1)

1 AM KST (Nov 1) Tokyo: 1 AM JST (Nov 1)

1 AM JST (Nov 1) Sydney: 3 AM AEDT (Nov 1)

Here is the official release times map if you prefer a visual. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

You can pre-order Dragon Age Veilguard now, for PC (available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, EA App), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There is both a Standard and Deluxe Edition. The Standard includes the game and a Blood Dragon Armor cosmetic (a recurring easter egg in the franchise). The Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, includes several more armour and weapon cosmetics. Pre-ordering your copy will also allow you to pre-load the game ahead of launch.

Dragon Age Veilguard preload times

Unfortunately there are no PC preload times for the game, but there are the following preload options for Xbox and PlayStation players:

New York: 12 PM EDT (Oct, 29)

12 PM EDT (Oct, 29) London: 4 PM BST (Oct, 29)

4 PM BST (Oct, 29) Paris: 5 PM CET (Oct, 29)

5 PM CET (Oct, 29) Los Angeles: 9 AM PDT (Oct, 29)

9 AM PDT (Oct, 29) Mexico City: 10 AM CST (Oct, 29)

10 AM CST (Oct, 29) Malmo: 5 PM CET (Oct, 29)

5 PM CET (Oct, 29) Kyiv: 6 PM EET (Oct, 29)

6 PM EET (Oct, 29) Abu Dhabi: 8 PM GST (Oct, 29)

8 PM GST (Oct, 29) Johannesburg: 6 PM SAST (Oct, 29)

6 PM SAST (Oct, 29) Shanghai: 12 AM CST (Oct, 30)

12 AM CST (Oct, 30) Seoul: 1 AM KST (Oct, 30)

1 AM KST (Oct, 30) Tokyo: 1 AM JST (Oct, 30)

1 AM JST (Oct, 30) Sydney: 3 AM AEDT (Oct, 30)

That rounds up our guide on all release times for Dragon Age Veilguard. Now you should be all set to get stuck into the new Bioware instalment as soon as possible and chase down that pesky Solas.