Wondering how to romance Bellara in Dragon Age Veilguard? Bellara is an elven mage, one of the mysterious Veil Jumpers Faction and a possible romance companion in Dragon Age Veilguard.

Of a sweet but nervous disposition, Bellara spends most of her time unlocking the secrets of ancient elven technology and listening to Neve's espionage exploits. If you wish to romance Bellara in your game, below is all the information you need including Companion Quests, romantic dialogue and more.

How to romance Bellara

Gift: Elven Frog Figurine (can be bought from the Veil Jumpers merchant in Arlathan).

Elven Frog Figurine (can be bought from the Veil Jumpers merchant in Arlathan). Companion Quests: Echoes of the Past, The Demon's Bargain, Hummingbird's Lament.

Bellara can be recruited early as you explore Arlathan and fulfil the 'In Entropy's Grasp' and 'Shadows Crossing' quests. You can acquire her companion quest, 'Echoes of the Past' after making progress in both Dock Town and Treviso and once you have recruited Lucanis.

During this quest, she will open up to Rook more about her family and origins with the Veil Jumpers. Her second companion quest, 'The Demon's Bargain' will take place much later on once Rook has completed 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' main questline (around the 30-hour mark). After this, reload the Lighthouse a few times to pick up the second Companion Quest from Bellara.

'Hummingbird's Lament' will become available once you speak with Bellara at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Unwanted Guests' main quest in Arlathan. It's worth noting that the Approval system in Dragon Age Veilguard does not pertain to romance but rather your companions' skills. As such, you should be able to gain romance with Bellara just from choosing flirt dialogue options and progressing to the key choice moments listed below.

Bellara romance dialogue choices

Bellara is a shy elf that will take some time to romance compared to other companions. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

As one of the first to be recruited, there are plenty of opportunities to flirt with Bellara and make your interest known. Here are the main dialogue options to choose and when they become available:

Dialogue choice When it is available You're smart. You've got this. Speak to Bellara at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Smuggled Relic Case'. I like your rambling Speak to Bellara at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Smuggled Relic Case'. You picked me! During the 'Echoes of the Past' companion quest. For you? Anytime. During the 'Echoes of the Past' companion quest. Keep being you Speak to Bellara at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest. I know. I'm worried Speak to Bellara at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Fire and Ice' main quest. Back at you Speak to Bellara at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Fire and Ice' main quest. (May need to reload the area). I'm here for you Speak to Bellara at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Hummingbird's Lament' quest.

Key moments to secure a Bellara romance

You will not receive the following moments if you have already committed to a different companion. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

One of the key moments to watch out for when romancing Bellara happens fairly late in the game, after completing the 'Fire and Ice' main quest. Speak to Bellara at the Lighthouse (reload the area if necessary) and you'll get the following dialogue options after walking in on her writing her own serial:

I didn't mean to lead you on: Ends any chance of romance between Rook and Bellara.

Ends any chance of romance between Rook and Bellara. It's not, and I do like you: Express a romantic interest in Bellara (does not commit to a romance).

If you choose the option to express your feelings, Bellara's Bond Rank title in the 'Companions' menu will change to 'Shy Crush' but you won't be locked out of pursuing other connections just yet.

To commit to an exclusive relationship with Bellara, you must acquire the 'Hummingbird's Lament' Companion Quest from her after completing the 'Unwanted Guests' main quest in Arlathan. After finishing 'Hummingbird's Lament', regroup with Bellara at the Lighthouse and you'll have the following dialogue choices once you flirt with her:

Maybe not the best idea: Decline a relationship with Bellara.

Decline a relationship with Bellara. I'm sure: Commit to an exclusive relationship with Bellara.

If you choose to progress the relationship, all other flirtations with other companions will revert back to friendly and Bellara's title in the 'Companions' menu will change to 'Sweet Romance'. Remember, you can only commit to one companion romance per save, so choose wisely!

That rounds up our guide on how to romance Bellara in Dragon Age Veilguard. For more Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Faction in the game, best Class, or see our guide to upgrading gear.