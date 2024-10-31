Wondering how to romance Davrin in Dragon Age Veilguard? Davrin is the resident Grey Warden in Dragon Age Veilguard and one of 7 possible romance options in the game. Unlike his cohort, Davrin has a rich sense of humour and is often found bickering with his adorable Griffon Assan.

If you long to co-parent Assan and set up a clutch of your own, we have a full Davrin romance guide below. Included are all the key dialogue options to pick and when Davrin becomes available for a committed relationship.

How to romance Davrin

Gift: Display of Ancient Griffons (can be bought from the Grey Wardens merchant at Lavendel).

Display of Ancient Griffons (can be bought from the Grey Wardens merchant at Lavendel). Companion quests: How To Train A Griffon, The Cauldron, Cries from the Past, A Friend in Need

Davrin can be recruited by completing the 'A Warden's Best Friend' main quest, which you'll receive after fulfilling the main questlines in Dock Town and Treviso. After gaining Davrin as a companion, it doesn't take long to acquire his companion quest 'How to Train a Griffon'. During this quest, you can pick romantic dialogue options to show your interest in the Grey Warden.

If you're looking for a gift for Davrin, you can purchase the 'Display of Ancient Griffons' from the Grey Warden Faction merchant in Lavendel. To unlock this Grey Warden base you must first finish recruiting all 7 companions and start the 'Something Wrong' quest.

Technically, 'The Cauldron' is a story quest but it pertains to Davrin's background and is integral to his part in the story. You can acquire this quest after 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' and 'After the Storm'. 'Cries from the Past' can be acquired from speaking to Davrin after completing the 'Fire and Ice' main quest. You may need to reload the area or complete a different companion quest before returning to the Lighthouse for this one. After completing it, speak to Davrin again and he will give you the 'A Friend in Need' quest.

Davrin romance dialogue choices

If in doubt, pick the heart icon option. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

The Approval system in Dragon Age Veilguard is a way to level up companions' skills and abilities and doesn't directly impact romance. To accrue romantic interest from Davrin, simply pick flirtatious dialogue options when prompted. Here are all the romance dialogue choices we received when romancing Davrin in the game:

Dialogue choice When it is available I like your determination Speak with Davrin at the Lighthouse after completing 'Where the Dead Must Go'. Confidence is sexy During the 'How To Train a Griffon' companion quest. You're not like that Dialogue in the Lighthouse after finishing the 'Something Wrong' main quest. You've got this Speak to Davrin at the Lighthouse after acquiring 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest (may need to reload the area to acquire). You're not alone Speak to Davrin at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest. You're a softy Speak to Davrin at the Lighthouse during the 'After the Storm' main quest. You're impressively skilled Speak to Davrin at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Cauldron' quest.

Key moments to secure a Davrin romance

You cannot commit to more than one romance at a time in Dragon Age Veilguard, so pick wisely. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

The first key moment for cultivating a romance with Davrin happens after speaking to him at the Lighthouse upon completing 'The Cauldron' main quest. You'll receive the following dialogue options:

Sorry, just having fun: Cuts off a possible romance with Davrin.

Cuts off a possible romance with Davrin. I like the thrill of a chase: Express a romantic interest in Davrin (does not commit to a romance).

Deciding to show interest in Davrin will not lock you out of other romances at this time and his slogan under his Bond Rank in the 'Companions' menu will change to 'Hot and Bothered'.

The second key moment is the point of no return and will either lock you into a romance with Davrin (reverting any other flirtatious relationships back to friendships) or will permanently friend-zone the Grey Warden. During the 'A Friend in Need' Companion Quest, you'll have the following dialogue options:

Assan did the work: End your romance with Davrin and commit to a friendship instead.

End your romance with Davrin and commit to a friendship instead. It was nothing: End your romance with Davrin and commit to a friendship instead.

End your romance with Davrin and commit to a friendship instead. That was amazing: End your romance with Davrin and commit to a friendship instead.

End your romance with Davrin and commit to a friendship instead. I want to be with you: Commit to an exclusive relationship with Davrin.

That rounds up our guide on how to romance Davrin in Dragon Age Veilguard. For more Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Faction in the game, best Class, or see our guide to upgrading gear.