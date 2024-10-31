Wondering how to romance Emmrich in Dragon Age Veilguard? Emmrich is one of 7 romanceable companions in Dragon Age Veilguard and offers an element of class to the line-up.

This famous philosopher puts the romance in necromancy and offers theological debate, a sharp dress sense and an adorable skeleton servant named Manfred. If you wish to romance Emmrich in Dragon Age Veilguard, we have all the information you need below.

How to romance Emmrich

Gift: Haunted Statuette (can be bought from the Mourn Watch merchant at Necropolis).

Haunted Statuette (can be bought from the Mourn Watch merchant at Necropolis). Companion Quests: Walking the Graves, House of the Dead, Arrangements

You'll acquire the first of Emmrich's Companion Quests, 'Walking the Graves' after completing the main questline 'Something Wrong' at Lavendel. The second quest, 'House of the Dead' will be picked up from Emmrich at the Lighthouse much later on, once you've completed 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' and 'Bloodbath' main quests.

'Arrangements' will become available after completing the 'Fire and Ice' main quest. Complete each of the Companion Quests and choose flirty dialogue options to show your interest in Emmrich. Luckily, Approval is a different system that pertains to Emmrich's power level and skills, so you shouldn't be locked out of romance unless you commit to another companion first.

Emmrich romance dialogue choices

If in doubt, pick a flirt option! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

To express your interest in Emmrich, choose the following flirty dialogue options when prompted:

Dialogue choice When it is available Better with an expert mage Speak with Emmrich at the Lighthouse after completing 'Where the Dead Must Go'. Trying to impress? I like it Select during the 'Walking the Graves' Companion Quest. I enjoy your company Speak with Emmrich at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Walking the Graves' Companion Quest. You've got so much control Speak with Emmrich at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Bloodbath' main mission. I admire that kind of passion Speak with Emmrich during the 'House of the Dead' Companion Quest. I'm sorry. I'm here for you Speak with Emmrich during the 'House of the Dead' Companion Quest. You're interesting too Speak with Emmrich at the Lighthouse after acquiring the 'Cauldron' main mission (may need to reload the area).

Key moments to secure an Emmrich romance

After committing to Emmrich, other romanced companions will go back to 'friendly'. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

After completing the Companion Quest 'House of the Dead' and acquiring 'The Cauldron' main questline, speak to Emmrich at the Lighthouse (note that you may need to reload the area a few times). Approach him in the library for a cutscene. During this, you'll have the following dialogue options:

I find you dashing: Express romantic interest in Emmrich. (Does not commit to a romance.)

Express romantic interest in Emmrich. (Does not commit to a romance.) I didn't expect your kindness: Express romantic interest in Emmrich. (Does not commit to a romance.)

Express romantic interest in Emmrich. (Does not commit to a romance.) I like your way with words: Express romantic interest in Emmrich. (Does not commit to a romance.)

Express romantic interest in Emmrich. (Does not commit to a romance.) Let's stay friends: Cut off possible romance with Emmrich.

If you choose to express your interest, you are still free to pursue other romantic connections until you are pressed to commit to someone. Under his Bond Rank level in the 'Companions' menu, Emmrich's status will be changed to 'Death's Call' with a little love heart symbol.

During Emmrich's third Companion Quest, 'Arrangements', you'll have the option to commit to your romance with him. As such, don't start this quest unless you're ready to cut off ties with other suitors. During the quest, you'll get the following dialogue options:

Good question! No idea: End your romance with Emmrich and commit to a friendship instead.

End your romance with Emmrich and commit to a friendship instead. Doesn't matter: End your romance with Emmrich and commit to a friendship instead.

End your romance with Emmrich and commit to a friendship instead. Whatever you want: End your romance with Emmrich and commit to a friendship instead.

End your romance with Emmrich and commit to a friendship instead. Never lonely: Commit to an exclusive relationship with Emmrich. Ends flirtations with other companions.

That rounds up our guide on how to romance Emmrich in Dragon Age Veilguard.