Wondering how to romance Harding in Dragon Age Veilguard? Lace Harding is a dwarf rogue and one of 7 romanceable companions in Dragon Age Veilguard. As previously seen in Dragon Age Inquisition, Harding has had quite the visual upgrade and has become a popular favourite among fans.

If you'd like to romance Harding for yourself, we've listed all the information you need below. This includes where to buy her a gift, key romance moments, and all the romantic dialogue you should look out for.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to romance Harding

Gift: Hinterlands Oak (can be purchased from the Black Emporium in Dock Town after completing the 'Bloodbath' main quest.)

Hinterlands Oak (can be purchased from the Black Emporium in Dock Town after completing the 'Bloodbath' main quest.) Companion Quests: An Unfamiliar Sense, The Waiting Stone, The Bond Rekindled, The Heart of the Titan

Harding is one of the very first companions you can recruit in Dragon Age Veilguard and you can acquire her companion quest 'An Unfamiliar Sense' early during the exploration of Arlathan. Simply speak to Harding at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Shadows Crossing' and 'The Singing Blade' quests.

As with other companions you're interested in, make sure you check the main map after completing every major quest. If Harding has a speech bubble icon near her picture on the map, it means she has some dialogue available but it may time out if not picked up. As always, choose romance options when you can (these are indicated with a love heart symbol).

Although you can flirt with Harding pretty quickly in Dragon Age Veilguard, you won't get the second Companion Quest until you've completed 'Something Wrong' with the Grey Wardens in Lavendel. Afterwards, speak with Harding at the Lighthouse for this next quest opportunity.

The third Companion Quest 'The Bond Rekindled' is given after acquiring 'The Cauldron' main quest from Davrin and 'The Heart of the Titan' is acquired after completing 'Fire and Ice'.

Don't worry too much about the Approval rating as this pertains to Harding's Bond Rank (and her skills in combat). You should be able to form a romance with Harding regardless of Bond Rank as long as you flirt with her when possible and make your intentions clear when prompted.

All romance dialogue choices

The romance with Harding is a slow burn that will escalate in the final acts of the game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

To gain the opportunity for romance with Harding, you'll need to do some serious flirting. I generally recommend choosing a flirt prompt whenever possible (as shown with a love heart symbol). Here are a few examples of flirtation dialogue you should pick to get a Harding romance scene.

Dialogue choice When it is available I think it's a gift Immediately after completing 'The Singing Blade' Companion Quest. You're not a problem Immediately after completing 'The Singing Blade' Companion Quest. You're cute when focused Speak with Harding at the Lighthouse after 'The Sea of Blood' quest. Wanna Talk? During 'An Unfamiliar Sense' Companion Quest. Will you let me come along? Speak with Harding at the Lighthouse after 'An Unfamiliar Sense' Companion Quest. You're brooding During 'The Waiting Stone' Companion Quest. I don't know, but I'm here During 'The Waiting Stone' Companion Quest.

Key moments to secure a Harding romance

Once you commit to Harding, other flirtations will end. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

The first key moment for locking in a romance with Harding happens just after 'Bloodbath' and right before the 'After the Storm' main quest. Check in with Harding at the Lighthouse and you'll have the option to flirt with her. Choose the 'Anything I can do to help?' dialogue option and this will show you have a romantic interest in Harding without locking you into the romance.

Afterwards, you'll get a love heart icon underneath her Bond Rank in the 'Companions' menu with the caption 'Crush'.

The point of actually committing to a romance with Harding happens during 'The Bond Rekindled' quest. Harding will sense the thing hunting her, drawing her out and Rook will have the following options:

I won't let it take you: Commits to an exclusive relationship with Harding.

Commits to an exclusive relationship with Harding. Don't do what it wants!: Cut off a possible romance with Harding.

Cut off a possible romance with Harding. I'll come with you: Cut off a possible romance with Harding.

Cut off a possible romance with Harding. It's a trap: Cut off a possible romance with Harding.

After picking the 'I won't let it take you' choice, you'll get a sweet cutscene with Harding and her bond rank title will turn to 'Smitten' in the 'Companions' menu. You'll then have the opportunity to expand your romance and witness more romantic cutscenes as you progress through the main story campaign.

That rounds up our guide on how to romance Harding in Dragon Age Veilguard. For more Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Faction in the game, best Class, or see our guide to upgrading gear.