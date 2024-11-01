Wondering how to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age Veilguard? Lucanis is an Antivan Crow with a dark past and an even darker alter ego. Known as the 'Mage Killer,' this loveable rogue has a complicated story and a softer coffee-loving side to him.

As one of the 7 romanceable companions in Dragon Age Veilguard, you can start flirting with Lucanis almost straight away. Here is everything you need to know to form a bond with the assassin, including key dialogue choices and romance scenes.

How to romance Lucanis

Gift: Antivan Tea Set (can be bought from the Crows merchant in Treviso).

Antivan Tea Set (can be bought from the Crows merchant in Treviso). Companion quests: Coffee with the Crows, Bloodbath, Inner Demons, A Murder of Crows

Lucanis can be recruited by following the questline into Treviso and completing the 'Sea of Blood' quest. Once recruited, he offers the Companion Quest 'Coffee with the Crows'. Like Neve, make sure you complete this quest before completing 'A Warden's Best Friend' and recruiting Davrin or you can lock yourself out of it and miss an opportunity to bond with him.

Lucanis spends his time in the Pantry behind the Lighthouse Dining Hall. Check back here after completing major questlines for more dialogue and cutscenes with him. If there is one available he may have a speech bubble or exclamation mark on his icon on the map.

Technically the quest 'Bloodbath' is a story quest, but it pertains to Lucanis and he must be in the party to complete it. 'Bloodbath' becomes available after 'The Siege of Weisshaupt'. The last two Companion Quests of his - 'Inner Demons' and 'A Murder of Crows' - become available once you complete the 'Unwanted Guests' main quest in Arlathan.

Interestingly, you may not get the 'Inner Demons' quest and instead, skip ahead to 'A Murder of Crows' if you decided to save Minrathous over Treviso.

Lucanis romance dialogue choices

If in doubt, pick the love heart option! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

To show you're interested in a romance with Lucanis, choose the following dialogue when prompted:

Dialogue choice When it is available Should you be alone now? Towards the end of 'The Sea of Blood' quest. I admire your courage After speaking with Lucanis at the lighthouse after 'The Sea of Blood' quest. Like a kiss goodbye, huh? During the 'Coffee with the Crows' Companion Quest. I'm glad you made it back Speak to Lucanis at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' main quest. We'll stop her. Together Speak to Lucanis at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' main quest (may need to reload the area). It doesn't change how I feel Speak to Lucanis at the Lighthouse after completing the 'Bloodbath' main quest. I was looking for you During the 'Inner Demons' Companion Quest. We're both just fine During the 'Inner Demons' Companion Quest.

Key moments to secure a Lucanis romance

Siding with Minrathous can lock you out of a romance with Lucanis. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

One key moment to take into consideration when romancing Lucanis happens around the 15-hour mark. After recruiting Davrin via the 'A Warden's Best Friend' quest, Rook has to choose between travelling to Minrathous or Treviso to lend the city some aid. If you choose Minrathous over Treviso, Lucanis will temporarily leave the Lighthouse and then return once Emmrich and Taash have been recruited.

Upon return, Lucanis will have 'hardened', meaning it will take more points to level up his Bond Rank. He will also be locked out of healing abilities, and some of his more aggressive combat abilities will be strengthened.

Although Neve can still be romanced if you save Treviso, I didn't manage to get any more flirtatious dialogue with Lucanis after saving Mintrathous and was, in fact, locked from romance with him. I played through both scenarios, and after 40-plus hours he still wasn't offering any of the romance options above. As such, I recommend saving Treviso during this quest if you wish to romance Lucanis.

Committing to Lucanis will lock you out of other romances. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

Lucanis' key moments for locking in a romance happen after completing both the 'Bloodbath' and 'Cauldron' story quests. Check in with him at the Lighthouse after doing so. What will follow is another interaction with Spite, and then you'll have the following dialogue options:

I don't mind: Express romantic interest in Lucanis.

Express romantic interest in Lucanis. I'm sorry: Cut off possible romance with Lucanis.

Cut off possible romance with Lucanis. Could be worse, right? Cut off possible romance with Lucanis.

Cut off possible romance with Lucanis. Don't be so damned proud: Cut off possible romance with Lucanis.

If you choose the 'I don't mind' option, and subsequently choose 'I like messes', you won't commit to a relationship right away, but flirting can continue and Lucanis' Bond Rank caption will be 'Flirting with Danger'.

To commit to the romance fully, you need to reach the point in the story where you have completed the 'Unwanted Guests' main quest in Arlathan and received the 'Inner Demons' quest. (Make sure you load the Lighthouse area until you get the cutscene of Emmrich and Lucanis speaking to Zara's corpse).

Once you complete 'Inner Demons', visit Lucanis in the kitchen and he will offer the following dialogue choices (if you choose to save Minrathous you won't get the Inner Demons quest nor the chance for this dialogue):

You're sweet, you know: Commit to an exclusive romance with Lucanis.

Commit to an exclusive romance with Lucanis. You're too talented: Cut off a possible romance with Lucanis.

Cut off a possible romance with Lucanis. We don't pay you enough: Cut off a possible romance with Lucanis.

Cut off a possible romance with Lucanis. Thank you: Cut off a possible romance with Lucanis.

Once you commit to Lucanis, his title in the 'Companions' menu will change to 'Dancing with a Demon' and you won't be able to explore other romantic connections any more.

