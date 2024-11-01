Wondering how to romance Neve in Dragon Age Veilguard? Neve is a charming mage who is something of a local legend among the denizens of Minrathous. As one of 7 romanceable companions, Neve can become a close confidante of Rook's if you wish.

Below we've detailed how to romance Neve in Dragon Age Veilguard with all key choices to make and dialogue options to ensure success. Read on if you wish to capture the heart of this cynical private investigator.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to romance Neve

Gift: Collected Evidence (can be bought from the Shadow Dragons merchant in Dock Town).

Collected Evidence (can be bought from the Shadow Dragons merchant in Dock Town). Companion quests: A Study of Dock Town, The Cobbled Swan Case, Chasing Leads, A Clear Mind

Neve can be recruited early on, but her romance will take a while to bud. This is most likely due to the game wanting you to meet all compaions first, but there are still plenty of opportunities to flirt with Neve if you wish. Just speak with her at the Lighthouse whenever she has an exclamation mark or speech bubble by her icon.

Neve's Companion Quest 'A Study of Dock Town' can be missed if it is not completed before recruiting Davrin during the 'A Warden's Best Friend' quest. As such, make sure you complete it beforehand, or you'll miss a precious bonding moment with Neve.

Neve's second Companion Quest is offered much later on in the game, around the 30-hour mark once you complete 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' main quest. Afterwards, speak to Neve at the Lighthouse to acquire 'The Cobbled Swan Case' quest.

'Chasing Leads' will become available after completing the 'Fire and Ice' main quest and speaking with Neve at the Lighthouse. After completing that, you'll get 'A Clear Mind' almost straight away after reloading the Lighthouse and speaking with Neve once more.

Neve romance dialogue choices

If in doubt, pick the love heart option! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

There are plenty of opportunities to flirt with Neve and make sure she knows you're interested in a relationship. Here are the following opportunities to take along the way:

Dialogue choice When it is available I like surprises During 'A Study of Dock Town' Companion Quest. I'm glad you took the job During 'A Study of Dock Town' Companion Quest. I don't mind staying up Speak with Neve at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Dragon Slayer' quest. You're cute with Assan Speak to Neve at the Lighthouse after acquiring 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest. Between us, I like Neve Speak to Neve at the Lighthouse after acquiring 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest (may need to reload the area to acquire). I'm happy to help, Neve Speak to Neve at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest. Never a dull moment During 'The Cobbled Swan Case' Companion Quest. Leave Neve alone During 'The Cobbled Swan Case' Companion Quest. I'm here for you During 'The Cobbled Swan Case' Companion Quest. I believe in you, Neve During 'The Cobbled Swan Case' Companion Quest. I'll keep you company Speak to Neve at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Cobbled Swan Case' Companion Quest. I still get time with you During 'A Clear Mind' Companion Quest. Not the easiest thing to do During 'A Clear Mind' Companion Quest. I'm here for you, Neve During 'A Clear Mind' Companion Quest.

Key moments to secure a Neve romance

Commiting to Neve will lock you out of other romances. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

One of the major choices regarding Neve happens around the 15-hour mark after recruiting Davrin via the 'A Warden's Best Friend' quest. Immediately after this quest, Rook has to choose between travelling to Minrathous or Treviso to lend the city some aid. If you choose Treviso over Minrathous, Neve will temporarily leave the Lighthouse and then return once Emmrich and Taash have been recruited.

This won't lock you out of a romance with Neve, but it will leave her 'hardened', meaning that your Bond Rank will be harder to improve and she will no longer provide healing abilities in combat. Instead, certain abilities will offer more damage. As such, if you want an easier time romancing Neve, it's more helpful to choose to save Minrathous.

Another key moment will happen around the 30-hour mark after you have completed 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' and 'The Cobbled Swan Case' quests. If you had choosen to save Treviso, you'll receive the following dialogue choices:

We'll face more tough times: Cut off possible romance with Neve.

Cut off possible romance with Neve. I want to be there for you: Romance may be possible, depending on past choices. (Won't lock you into a relationship yet).

Romance may be possible, depending on past choices. (Won't lock you into a relationship yet). I've got your back: Cut off possible romance with Neve.

Once you reload the Lighthouse area and speak to Neve again, you'll get a cutscene with the wisps and the chance to properly express your romantic interest (if you saved Minrathous, you'll skip the above exchange and go straight into the following).

What are friends for?: Cut off possible romance with Neve.

Cut off possible romance with Neve. I like surprising you: Express romantic interest in Neve. (Does not commit to a romance).

The point of the game where you actually commit to a relationship with Neve happens during 'A Clear Mind'. During this, you'll have the following dialogue options:

We're in this together: Cut off any romance with Neve.

Cut off any romance with Neve. No easy answers. As usual: Cut off any romance with Neve.

Cut off any romance with Neve. We'll take down Aelia: Cut off any romance with Neve.

Cut off any romance with Neve. I'm here. No matter what: Commit to an exclusive relationship with Neve.

If you choose to commit to Neve, you'll be locked out of other romance options and you'll gain the caption 'Falling Unexpectedly' under her Bond Rank level in the 'Companions' menu. Note that you will not get this scene if you have already committed to a serious relationship with one of the other companions.

That rounds up our guide on how to romance Neve in Dragon Age Veilguard. For more Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Faction in the game, best Class, or see our guide to upgrading gear.