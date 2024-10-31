Wondering how to romance Taash in Dragon Age Veilguard? Taash is one of 7 romanceable companions in Dragon Age Veilguard that you can seek comfort with in between suicide missions against the Gods.

Taash is a sensitive soul, despite their tough exterior and offers a complex narrative worth delving into. If you wish to romance Taash, here are all the key quests and flirts you need to make.

How to romance Taash

Gift: Priceless Ancient Trinkets (available from the merchant at the Hall of Valor).

Priceless Ancient Trinkets (available from the merchant at the Hall of Valor). Companion Quests: Fire on the Sands, Dragon Class, A Little Dragon Hatches, Secrets of the Qunari, Slaying the Fangscorcher

Taash is one of the last companions you can recruit, but once you do, their romance dialogue comes rather quickly. Taash can be recruited in 'The Dragon Slayer' questline after completing either 'On Blighted Wings' or 'On Deadly Wings'.

Both of their subsequent Companion Quests, 'Fire on the Sands' and 'Dragon Class' can be picked up quickly after speaking with Taash at the Lighthouse. It's worth noting that companion Approval is not necessarily needed to form a romantic attachment to Taash, rather it helps level up their skills. Instead, concentrate on completing Companion Quests and choosing flirty dialogue when offered.

Taash will offer a third Companion Quest, 'A Little Dragon Hatches' upon speaking to them at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' main quest (around the 30-hour mark). After returning to the Lighthouse upon completing 'A Little Dragon Hatches', regardless of your dialogue choice Taash will invite you to dinner and initiate the 'Secrets of the Qunari' quest. You'll get a subsequent Companion Quest, 'Slaying the Fangscorcher' after completing the 'Fire and Ice' main questline.

Taash romance dialogue choices

If in doubt, always flirt. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

Taash is actually the easiest companion to romance early on and you don't need to flirt with them too much to unlock their romantic dialogue. Here are the major flirts available with Taash:

Dialogue choice When it is available This is a fun side of you During the 'Fire on the Sands' Companion Quest. You're fun to be around During the 'Fire on the Sands' Companion Quest. I like when you talk shop During the 'Dragon Class' Companion Quest. You deserve kindness, Taash Speak to Taash at the Lighthouse after completing 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest.

Key moments to secure a Taash romance

Taash will embrace either their Rivaini or Qunari culture depending on your choice here. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

The first key moment for locking in a romance with Taash happens just after 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' main quest. Check in with Taash at the Lighthouse and you'll have the option to flirt with them. After that, they will ask if you're serious about them or just flirting. You'll have the following options:

No. I was just flirting: End any chance of romance with Taash.

End any chance of romance with Taash. I'm interested if you are: Express romantic interest in Taash. (Does not commit to a romance).

Afterwards, you'll get a love heart icon underneath their bond rank in the 'Companions' menu with the caption 'In Taamlok'.

The point in the game where you will be asked to commit to Taash happens during the 'A Little Dragon Hatches' Companion Quest. As such, bear this in mind if you're not ready to commit to the relationship before starting the quest.

During the quest, Taash will agonise over their place in both the Qun and Rivaini culture, as well as their gender identity. You'll have the following options, one of which will lock you into a romance with Taash, forgoing all other options:

She's using the Qun to help: Breaks off your romance with Taash and encourages them to embrace Qunari culture.

Breaks off your romance with Taash and encourages them to embrace Qunari culture. Forget what she wants: Breaks off your romance with Taash and encourages them to embrace Rivaini culture.

Breaks off your romance with Taash and encourages them to embrace Rivaini culture. She cares for you. So do I: Commit to an exclusive relationship with Taash.

If you choose to commit to Taash you will be in a relationship and all other romantic pursuits will go back to their previous titles within the 'Companions' menu. They'll find more confidence to be themselves and invite Rook along to dinner with their mother.

The dialogue in this quest will change depending on your choice above. If you choose to romance Taash, they will be protective of Rook. If you convince Taash to embrace their Qunari culture they will endeavour to please their mother and pick up a few more Qunari words.

Alternatively, if you convince Taash to embrace their Rivaini culture, they will select a Rivaini dish and their mother will sense their distance in regards to learning about the Qun.

That rounds up our guide on how to romance Taash in Dragon Age Veilguard. For more Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Faction in the game, best Class, or see our guide to upgrading gear.