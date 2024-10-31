Should you save Treviso or Minrathous in Dragon Age Veilguard?

Wondering if you should save Treviso or Minrathous in Dragon Age Veilguard? Whilst there are a few serious choices you'll make in Dragon Age Veilguard, this one hits differently. As you journey back from recruiting Davrin, Rook is greeted with the news that there is a Dragon attack in two cities. Unable to be in two places simultaneously, they must face a heart-wrenching decision. Save Treviso or Minrathous?

The game will offer you a little bit of text to warn of the consequences of both choices, but it's limited. Luckily, we've played extensively through both scenarios and the aftermath to deliver the best choice to you. Below are all outcomes of saving either Treviso or Minrathous.

As can be expected, expect story spoilers below.

Treviso or Minrathous choice: All outcomes

When choosing between Treviso or Minrathous there is no good outcome. Rather, you must choose what is the lesser of two evils for your playthrough. You'll be warned that leaving Minrathous to its fate will allow the Venatori to gain a foothold. On the other hand, leaving Treviso will result in the spread of a terrible blight within the city.

Either choice leaves a devastating impact on their city. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

You'll be pressured by both Neve and Lucanis who, for obvious reasons, wish you to join them in their city. Below, we've organised all major outcomes and the differences between both choices so you can make your decision accordingly. I played extensively through both scenarios. Whilst I had to work more for Neve's affections, choosing Treviso does not lock her out of a romance. Lucanis, on the other hand, was completely locked out of romance when choosing to save Minrathous and I didn't get a single romantic dialogue option from him.

It's worth noting that you should complete Neve and Lucanis's companion quests before this section of the game. Otherwise, they can be locked out as they take place in each other's cities. For Neve this is the 'A Study Of Dock Town' quest and Lucanis has the 'Coffee with the Crows' companion quest.

Choose to save Treviso Choose to save Minrathous The quest name is 'On Deadly Wings'. The quest name is 'On Blighted Wings'. The Dragon you'll face is called 'Corius the Icetalon'. They will have the same attack patterns as the other dragon but will launch Ice balls. The Dragon you'll face is called 'Seartooth Vyrantus'. They will have the same attack patterns as the other dragon but will launch Fire balls. You'll get a cutscene with Ghilan'nain. You'll get a cutscene with Ghilan'nain. You'll face Antaam enemies. You'll face Venatori enemies. You'll get the Veil's Bough +4 Longsword (may change depending on Class). You'll get the Veil's Bough +4 Longsword (may change depending on Class). You'll gain approval with everyone except Neve. You'll gain approval with everyone except Lucanis. Minrathous is torn apart with fire and wreckage. Treviso's canals will be poisoned with Blight Cysts in the streets. You'll have to re-discover the waypoints in Minrathous afterwards. You'll have to re-discover the waypoints in Treviso afterwards. Neve will leave the Lighthouse and will return after you recruit Taash and Emmrich. Lucanis will leave the Lighthouse and will return after you recruit Taash and Emmrich. Upon return, Neve will be 'hardened'. This means her healing abilities will be locked off but some of her combat abilities will be more aggressive and damaging. It will also be more difficult to increase your bond with her. Upon return, Lucanis will be 'hardened'. This means his healing abilities will be locked off but some of his combat abilities will be more aggressive and damaging. It will also be more difficult to increase your bond with him. The Shadow Dragons HQ will be empty upon return and the Faction merchant will also be gone. Any remaining Shadow Dragons are hunted down by Venatori. The Crows will remain in their HQ but some will fall sick with Blight. The Viper will contract Blight from the dragon attack after putting himself at the front line in Rook's absence. The Viper is fine and well. The Venatori have gained a foothold in the city and are now in charge. There will be more Antaam in the streets, emboldened by the attack. In the aftermath, you'll get two new quests, 'Spies Among Us' and 'Statuary, Fine Art, and Antaam'. These deal with uncovering traitors in Treviso. You'll unlock Mistress Trella's Art Shop where you can buy decorations for Rook's room. In the aftermath, you'll get two new quests, 'A City Blighted' and 'Missing in Action'. These mainly deal with cleaning up the Blight and locating missing Crows in Treviso. Due to their power in Minrathous, the Venatori are making shrines. You can acquire the 'Rituals for the Risen' quest to destroy them. You can pick up 'The Snake Nest Deal' in Dock Town. These deal with uncovering more of the God's presence in the town. During the 'Fire and Ice' quest, the Crows lend aid. During the 'Fire and Ice' quest, the Shadow Dragons lend aid.

Which city should you choose in Dragon Age Veilguard?

This dragon fight will mostly follow the same formula. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Electronic Arts

Player opinion will differ but from my experience, it is better to save Minrathous and leave Treviso to the blight. It's worth noting that my Rook had a Shadow Dragons Faction background so I may have been more swayed in the decision. Seeing almost all of the Faction wiped out definitely left its mark. I also received unique dialogue from Neve in regards to this, she reasoned that it was my city I would be leaving, my people - it was very persuasive.

I was also more interested in cultivating a relationship with Neve than Lucanis. This is also something to factor in as whoever you decide to leave will disappear for the next couple of main quests and will return to the party with a strained relationship. It will be more difficult to increase your bond rank with them. As I relied more on Neve's healing and Lucanis's high-damage powers, his increase in ferocity served me well.

Although Treviso is wracked with blight, you can help with the cleanup and the Crows are still together in one piece. In contrast, the Shadow Dragons are all but wiped out, their base is abandoned in the aftermath and your access to their Faction merchant is removed for the forseeable.

The rewards for completing the quest are the same so ultimately I suggest you pick your choice based on the following factors:

Do you plan on romancing either Lucanis or Neve? Neve can be romanced regardless of choice but choosing to save Minrathous will lock out a Lucanis romance. Of the two characters, who is more of a front-liner and who uses healing abilities? Do you have a Faction background with either the Crows or Shadow Dragons? Do either of the subsequent quests stand out to you? Both Neve's and Lucanis's companion quests take place in their respective cities, if you have not completed either of them yet they can be locked out.

Remember that both choices have pros and cons and let's face it - it's pretty depressing either way.

That rounds up our guide on the choice between Treviso and Minrathous in Dragon Age Veilguard. For more Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best Faction in the game, best Class, or see our guide to upgrading gear.