Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have a photo mode at launch, so you can finally take a close-up of the taint

It's been ten long years since Dragon Age: Inquisition, which means the next game in the series - Dragon Age: The Veilguard - likely has some modern design trends to catch up on. Here's one: The Veilguard will be the first game in the series to include a photo mode when it arrives in October.

IGN has the first details on the photo mode, including a spread of new screenshots.

The photo mode sounds like it's got a large if typical suite of camera features, including: free-roaming camera, focal length, depth of field, auto-focus, F-stop, controls for saturation, brightness and contrast, and the ability to hide the player, party members, enemies or NPCs.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is due for release October 31st.

Optimism seems to be growing around The Veilguard, as I see more and more fans of the series getting excited based on the trailers and streams BioWare have released so far. Edwin saw the game back in the summer and came away intrigued by its characters and action, even if it's not the full party-based RPG offered by some of the previous games.

I've never played a Dragon Age, but I have spent several hours messing around in photo modes, trying to bring out my inner Dead End Thrills.