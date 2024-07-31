Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't arrive before October 1st,

BioWare have said that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is due for release sometime this autumn, causing many to predict it would arrive in September. That seems unlikely now, as EA say the RPG is due to launch in their financial third quarter which begins October 1st.

EA's financial year begins April, with Q1 ending on June 30th and Q2 ending on September 30th. Its latest financial calendar lists The Veilguard has a Q3 release, putting it sometime this year, but in October or later, according to Eurogamer..

This is assuming that the game experiences no further development hiccups. That BioWare still haven't put a specific release date on the game means any prediction about its release is foolhardy.

Edwin saw a 45-minute segment of The Veilguard back in June. He found it to be more of a "single-character action-RPG" than a true party-based RPG in the vein of its predecessors, but he was also plenty impressed with its world, combat and characters.

I am definitely in mourning for the less kinetic, more strategic Dragon Age that might have been, but I'm more excited for Veilguard than I thought I'd be after copping the first trailer, which makes the whole thing look like the origin story for a C-list Marvel team. It's worth remembering that Inquisition was often too knotty and expansive for its own good: its battle system is unwieldy, its story is a classic example of midgame bloat, and while Skyhold is a grand and imposing place, it's also a managerial nightmare in which you routinely forget where the crafting tables are, 70 hours in. If Veilguard can carve out the cruft without reducing party members to sidekicks, it could be the soft reboot this long-absent RPG series needs.

The Veilguard has had a long road towards its current state of near-release, as perhaps indicated by us having already written 48 news stories about it since 2018. It was maybe going to be a live service game for a while, it was rebooted as the singleplayer-focused RPG it is now, and it was previously called Dreadwolf. It's a welcome surprise that there are positive vibes about it now that's seemingly mere months away.