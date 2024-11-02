Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't get expansions, reports say, as BioWare move to the next Mass Effect

BioWare currently has no plans for Dragon Age: The Veilguard expansions, according to reports. Instead the studio will support the fantasy RPG with smaller updates and otherwise turn their full attention towards Mass Effect 5.

Rolling Stone report that there are no plans for DLC, in favour of focusing on the next Mass Effect, in a piece speaking with Bioware creative director John Epler.

Although Rolling Stone confirm no specific details, IGN report that they understand BioWare intend to release quality-of-life and smaller content updates for The Veilguard, but nothing more.

BioWare have traditionally supported their games with substantial story DLC. The previous game in the series, Inquisition, received several, including Jaws Of Hakkon, The Descent, and an epilogue, Trespasser.

That said, video games are harder than ever to make and The Veilguard already took Nic 50 hours to complete for his Dragon Age: The Veilguard review. I am personally fine with story-based games being complete at launch, and not getting a bunch of extraneous bottle episodes and post-credits really-real endings post-release.

(Except for Cyberpunk 2077 which I wish had ten more in-development expansions about Idris Elba looking at me sadly.)