Looking for all romance options in Dragon Age Veilguard? There are a total of 7 romance options in Dragon Age Veilguard, which you can commit to as Rook during the course of the game.

These companions vary in personality, race, Class and Faction background and thankfully - none of them are locked out depending on Rook's gender, unlike Inquisition. For more information about these characters, so you can make your decisions ahead of time, we have them all listed below along with key areas to earn their approval in Dragon Age Veilguard.

All romance options in Dragon Age Veilguard

There are a total of 7 romance options in Dragon Age Veilguard, of various races and Factions. These are:

Click on the option you're particularly interested in or scroll to see all options listed with an intro and more detail on how and when you meet them in Dragon Age Veilguard.

Does Bond Rank affect romance?

It's worth noting that as you progress through the story, you'll receive opportunities to gain 'Approval' with your companions. Gain enough Approval and you'll level up your 'Bond Rank' with them. As far as we can tell, Bond Rank only pertains to unlocking new skills with your companions - not romance.

Through our playthrough we managed to romance different characters with wildly different Bond Rank levels. As such, romance centres more around choosing flirtatious dialogue when possible (represented by a heart icon) and fulfilling companion quests (which are labelled as such in your journal).

Romance Harding

Race: Dwarf

Dwarf Class: Rogue

Rogue Faction: Formerly Inquisition

You may recognise Harding from her scout role in Dragon Age Inquisition. Although this role was small, Harding left quite an impression with Dragon Age fans and now she's back as a fearless archer to lend a hand with Rook's mission. Harding is one of the very first companions you can recruit in Dragon Age Veilguard and there are plenty of flirting opportunities if you're soft on the freckled beauty.

That's not to say you can romance her quicker than the other characters, however. The game seems to pace out romance until you recruit all 7 members to the Lighthouse. As such, although there are more opportunities to flirt with Harding, you won't get her romance scenes earlier than others.

Harding specialises in adrenaline-focused abilities that maximise the damage of the party and skills that increase the precision and damage output of her bow. She usually approves of dialogue where Rook is prepared to fight for people and be proactive.

For more information on how to romance Harding, check out our guide for details on approval, gifts, quests and more.

Romance Bellara

Race: Elf

Elf Class: Mage

Mage Faction: Veil Jumpers

Bellara is an elven mage who works for the Veil Jumpers Faction. As such, she's obsessed with ancient elven technology and is something of a genius - the best in her field. She also has a girlish tendency to ramble when she's nervous around Rook and idolises both Emmrich and Neve for their talent in their respective fields.

Bellara can be recruited early on as you explore Arlathan during the 'In Entropy's Grasp' storyline and offers a mixture of ranged attacks that inflict Shock on enemies, leaving them open to finishers when stunned. Bellara usually likes 'good' choices, but can turn vengeful fast if it concerns her fellow Veil Jumpers.

For more information on how to romance this quirky elven genius, check out our Bellara guide for details on approval, gifts, quests and more.

Romance Neve

Race: Human

Human Class: Mage

Mage Faction: Shadow Dragons

Neve Gallus is a private investigator with a reputation amongst the populace of Minrathous for her legendary exploits. She's a human mage with a particular talent for Frost magic and utilises it to protect the people of Dock Town, whom she deeply cares for despite her bravado.

Neve is a charismatic character with a soft spot for Bellara, who idolises her. She can often be found with a brew surrounded by documents or surrounded by wisps in her room in the Lighthouse.

Neve can be recruited early on but her romance will take a while to spark. As is the case with both Harding and Bellara, the game waits for you to meet all companions first. Still, there are plenty of opportunities for a good flirt with Neve if you wish. Just speak with her at the Lighthouse whenever she has an exclamation mark or speech bubble by her icon.

Neve will also generally approve of dialogue options where Rook thinks things through and opts to gather intel instead of rushing into a fight. For more information on how to romance Neve, check out our guide for details on approval, gifts, quests and more.

Romance Lucanis

Race: Human

Human Class: Rogue

Rogue Faction: Antivan Crows

Lucanis is an Antivan Crow, part of a sect of highly talented trained assassins located in Treviso. As the resident 'mage killer' Lucanis has a flair for poisons and a taste for coffee. He seems mysterious and stoic at first, but has a deeper sense of humour and usually likes Rook's sarcastic dialogue responses.

Lucanis can be recruited by following the 'Sea of Blood' questline into Treviso. Once recruited, he offers a range of Necrotic-based abilities that weaken foes' defences and leave them ripe for the picking.

You can check in on Lucanis via the Pantry beyond the Dining Hall in the Lighthouse. Look out for any speech bubbles near his icon on the map for dialogue opportunities. For more information on how to tame the heart of this assassin, check out our Lucanis romance guide, which includes details on approval, gifts, quests and more.

Romance Davrin

Race: Elf

Elf Class: Warrior

Warrior Faction: Grey Wardens

Davrin is a somewhat stoic elf and likes it when Rook picks the 'good' dialogue options (thumbs up symbol), but there is more to him than meets the eye. He spends much of his time with his adorable griffin companion, Assan - teaching him, arguing with him and generally being a good dad to the feathered friend.

Davrin is the 5th companion you can recruit in the game by following the 'A Warden's Best Friend' main quest, which will lead you to the High Anderfels map. As a Grey Warden with a Dalish heritage, Davrin has an interesting relationship between the two backgrounds.

For more information on how to romance Davrin and co-parent Assan, check out our Davrin romance guide.

Romance Taash

Race: Qunari

Qunari Class: Warrior

Warrior Faction: The Lords of Fortune

Taash is a qunari who has grown up away from the Qun, along the Rivain Coast and amongst the Lords of Fortune - a band of treasure hunters. Taash will usually offer one-word responses and plays it cool, with their cards close to their chest.

Taash has a complicated relationship with their over-protective mother, who has kept Taash's unique gift a secret for many years whilst safeguarding ancient Qun artefacts away from mercenaries.

Taash is a hard hitter with a knack for Fire attacks and a specialisation in dragon slaying. They'll be one of the last companions to recruit, becoming available once you progress through either 'On Blighted Wings' or 'On Deadly Wings' and 'The Dragon Slayer' quests. For more information on how to romance Taash, check out our guide for details on approval, gifts, quests and more.

Romance Emmrich

Race: Human

Human Class: Mage

Mage Faction: Mourn Watch

Emmrich is an extremely polite scholar and necromancer who has used his gift for reanimating the dead to conjure an adorable servant called Manfred. As an expert on the Fade he is curiously humble and happy to answer questions from anyone uncomfortable with his connection to the dead.

Settling himself at home in the Lighthouse Library, he can often be found speaking with Manfred - who is usually carrying around a tray of tea and hissing to himself happily. Emmrich is also one of the last recruitable companions available after completing either the 'On Blighted Wings' or 'On Deadly Wings' and 'Where the Dead Must Go' quests.

Emmrich usually offers conjurations in battle that apply Necrotic damage to foes. For more information on how to romance this silver fox, check out our Emmrich romance guide for details on approval, gifts, quests and more.

That rounds up our guide on all romance options in Dragon Age Veilguard.