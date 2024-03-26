Interested in the best Trickster skills and augments in Dragon's Dogma 2? Of all the vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Trickster is the trickiest, pardon the pun. Instead of attacking with a weapon, the Trickster is all about baffling opponents with trails of smoke from the Censer, a special tool exclusive to the class. This is perhaps the hardest vocation to use well in Dragon's Dogma 2, but those who enjoy playing support roles and watching confused enemies fight amongst themselves may find that the payoff to studying the Censer's smoke is worth it.

Whether you're looking for info on unlocking the Trickster or are simply curious about this vocation's unorthodox style, we're here to help. In this guide, we've delved into the best Trickster skills and augments, giving you the rundown on what you need to let the smoke fly.

A mild quest progression spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Trickster in Dragon's Dogma 2

As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Trickster isn't available from the game's beginning. You can unlock it after you're partly through the main quest Flickering Shadows, which is the second story quest in the Battahl region.

The first half of Flickering Shadows sees you running across the Battahl map, collecting blue crystal shards and visiting a mysterious man known as the Dragonforged as well as smoky simulacrum of an Oracle named Luz. After speaking with Luz, the Trickster vocation will automatically unlock.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Trickster best weapon skills

The Censer technically can be swung about like a flail to deal damage, but when used in this fashion it is incredibly weak. Its strength lies in mastering the AoE, buffing, and debuffing techniques that arise from its depths.

That said, unlike most other vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, you absolutely need a decent party of pawns to take advantage of the Censer's weapon skills. Honestly, two melee attacking pawns are a requirement. (Take a peek at our Dragon's Dogma 2 best vocations guide for some hints on which vocations are best for pawns.)

Sweeping Shroud

The only weapon skill immediately available, Sweeping Shroud makes your Trickster diffuse smoke across the playing field in a wide arc. The smoke will attract the attention of any enemy it touches, and Sweeping Shroud should almost always be used in tandem with Effigial Incense, a core skill described below that creates a smoky decoy of you. When used together, Sweeping Shroud brings in the enemies, who then attack your Effigial Incense simulacrum, ideally throwing them off guard to strikes from your pawns.

It's an unusual first skill, especially compared to other vocations who get easier-to-understand attacks. But if you play around with Sweeping Shroud a bit, you should get the hang of it before upgrading to Suffocating Shroud, a more advanced version that diffuses smoke over a wider area.

Delusory Screen

Delusory Screen is a crowd control ability that conjures an illusory wall, blocking foes and hindering their field of vision. Use this to segment tougher enemies away from you and your weaker pawns. It's especially useful to keep enemies from running off and inadvertently attracting more allies to an already crowded battle.

Ranking up the Trickster vocation gives you access to Illusive Divider, a more advanced form of Delusory Screen that allows for up to two walls to be manifested at once.

Aromatic Rally

Aromatic Rally and its stronger cousin, Aromatic Resurgence, send out smoke that buffs the offensive power of all allies in the vicinity in exchange for sapping their health at a steady rate. It's especially useful when you need your Fighter and Warrior pawns to go into berserker mode, in other words. The health sap is annoying, but if you've got a Mage in your party, you can have them spam Anodyne to heal everyone.

Latching Effigy

True Tricksters don't need to fight - they get their opponents to fight amongst themselves. Latching Effigy is just the ticket, letting you temporarily possess an enemy with one of your smoky simulacrums created via Effigial Incense, a core skill described below. It's pretty amusing to watch a saurian bonk another saurian on the head after using this skill, but you'll also want to upgrade it to Binding Effigy as soon as you can to send your simulacrum out at farther ranges and with an increased speed.

Fickle Floor

Fickle Floor is used perfectly in the trailer that first introduced the Trickster vocation. In it, a Trickster uses their smoke to create a horizontal platform across a gap. The Trickster then removes that bridge, making a bunch of goblins fall to their early demise.

As you can surmise, when used well, this skill is hilariously devilish. When used poorly, it's a bit useless. But that's just how the Trickster vocation goes! At the very least, be sure to upgrade Fickle Floor to Tricky Terrace for the ability to conjure two platforms at once.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Trickster best core skills

In Dragon's Dogma 2, core skills represent the essential foundations of each vocation. While other vocations offer varied core skills, most of the Trickster's revolve around one basic building block - Effigial incense.

Effigial Incense

We mentioned this skill earlier when discussing Sweeping Shroud and Latching Effigy, but if you've forgotten, Effigial Incense is used to create a decoy of yourself. This manifestation will come in tremendously handy when you need to fool enemies, and is possibly the most important skill in the Trickster's entire arsenal, since so many other abilities are dependent on it.

Be aware that your Effigial Incense clone will dissipate if it's attacked too much, or if you wander too far from it. You can dispel your simulacrum with the core skill Effigial Snuff, if you so desire.

Invoking Essence

Invoking Essence is used to bring your Effigial Incense simulacrum to your location. It's handy to invoke this skill in a jiffy when you're jogging across the battlefield and need your decoy (and all of the enemies attacking it) to travel with you. It can also be used when clinging onto or pinning an enemy, though to be honest, I don't do too much of either when I'm playing as a Trickster!

Mending Vapor

Your Effigial Incense simulacrum will take a lot of punishment as it soaks up damage for you, and to keep it standing strong in its incorporeal form, Mending Vapor is the ticket. This core skill slowly repairs any damage incurred by the simulacrum, while also beckoning it to your side.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Trickster best augments

Augments are passive boons that unlock as you rank up your Dragon's Dogma 2 vocations. The Trickster's augments focus largely on non-combat capabilities, and I like the following two the most.

Enlightenment

Enlightenment gives you a chance to create more than one result whenever you combine items together. Don't ask me how the Trickster does this, but it's nice to end up with two curatives when I only expected one.

Obfuscation

Obfuscation decreases the likelihood that hostile targets will detect you when you're not in a battle stance. It's handy for staying in the shadows, which is exactly where the Trickster belongs.

That concludes our look at the Censer shenanigans that make up the Trickster's skills and augments.