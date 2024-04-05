Looking for how to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2? As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Mystic Spearhand isn't available from the game's beginning. You'll need to trek off the beaten path to the village of Melve and involve yourself in an important sidequest if you want to wield a Duospear and obtain one of the niftiest vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2.

In this guide, we'll explain how to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation so you can begin darting through the air with gusto, spells flying from your spear at all who confront you.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventure awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

Quest progression spoilers lie ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Mystic Spearhand in Dragon's Dogma 2

The fastest way to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation occurs a few hours into Dragon's Dogma 2, after you've reached Vernworth and completed at least one mission for Captain Brant. I recommend taking care of Monster Culling, the most straightforward task that Brant gives you, which only requires you to travel to a few locations and kill some mobs. After doing this (or any of the other missions), the sidequest Readvent of Calamity will become available. This quest only triggers when you take a break from Brant and return to the village of Melve.

As soon as you enter Melve, you'll see a putrid, poison-leaking dragon attacking the village. You'll need to rush into combat to fight the thing, but plenty of allies will be by your side, including a red hooded warrior named Sigurd who wields a Duospear. Taking on the dragon - which is actually a lesser dragon known as a drake - is a fair challenge, but you don't need to actually kill it. As long as you focus on attacking its pus-ridden pores and can survive for a few minutes, you'll cause it to fly away before too long. If you do manage to kill the dragon, you'll not only get a tonne of experience, but also the Dead Ringer Duospear, which is an excellent starting weapon for the Mystic Spearhand.

For most players, this hectic fight will be their first encounter with a dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Once the dragon has fled the scene or died, find Sigurd and ask him about his fighting style to unlock the vocation. He'll usually be standing by Melve's cliff edges after the fight, brooding on how the dragon you fought was a mere copy and not the real thing.

Here's what Sigurd looks like. If you pay attention during the fight against the dragon, you'll hear him utter threats against it as he uses his Duospear. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Sigurd won't stay in Melve forever, and it's worth noting that Readvent of Calamity is a missable quest that can be discontinued if you progress to the second act of Dragon's Dogma 2 too quickly, which commences once you attend the Coronation in the main story quest The Feast of Deception.

If for whatever reason you missed out on speaking to Sigurd, you still have options. If you've yet to reach Battahl but have completed the Scaly Invaders sidequest, which requires you to defeat saurian attackers in Harve Village, you can find Sigurd hanging out in his coastal hut on the village's eastern edge. Alternatively, if you've already entered Battahl, you can find Sigurd at the entrance of Dragonsbreath Tower, where he will once again aid you in battling the pock-marked false dragon, which has alighted at the tower's tip.

While it's fastest to locate him in Melve, Sigurd shows up repeatedly throughout the game, and you can find him in these two locations if you haven't already. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

This finishes our guide to unlocking the Mystic Spearhand vocation. For a more in-depth look at spear-whirling magick attacks that make this vocation a fan-favourite, check out our guide on the best skills and augments for the Mystic Spearhand. If you're just starting your Dragon's Dogma 2 adventure and seeking extra wisdom on all of the intricacies of questing as the Arisen, feel free to take a peek at our beginner's guide of tips and tricks.