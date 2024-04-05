Looking for how to unlock the Warrior vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2? As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Warrior isn't available from the game's beginning. Luckily, you can gain access to the vocation fairly quickly by completing a sidequest in Vernworth, the first large city in the game. Be sure to unlock this class early on, as it's one of the best vocations for melee warriors in Dragon's Dogma 2.

In this guide, we'll explain how to unlock the Warrior vocation so you can get started practicing your mighty charge attacks and greatsword swings.

Quest progression spoilers lie ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Warrior in Dragon's Dogma 2

Once your Arisen reaches the city of Vernworth a few hours into the game and stops by the Vocation Guild, they'll learn from the counter clerk Klaus that the guild's supply of archistaves and greatswords has been pilfered by goblins, who have escaped to Trevo Mine.

You'll need to venture to the mine, recover the items, and complete the sidequest Vocation Frustration. Once you do so, you'll gain access to not only the Warrior vocation, but also the Sorcerer vocation.

Trevo Mine is technically just a hop, skip, and jump away from Vernworth's west gate. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Reaching Trevo Mine isn't difficult, as all you need to do is leave Vernworth via the city's western bridge and follow the road. The mine itself is not particularly large nor full of tough enemies, but you should enter it with a full party of pawns and a lit lantern to see where you're going in the dark. Once inside the mine's first floor, turn right at the first fork on your map and defeat all the goblins you come across. The greatsword you need is within a chest by the northern end of the first major clearing.

Pop open the chest located here and you'll find your first greatsword. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

While you're in the area, you might as well search for the Sorcerer's archistaff too. Take a look at our guide to unlocking the Sorcerer in Dragon's Dogma 2 for more info on its location.

Once you have the greatsword, bring it back to Klaus and voilà, the Warrior vocation is available. This advanced vocation is accessible to both your Arisen and your main pawn, so be sure to give it a try if you like heavy weaponry or want your pawn to support you with tremendous strikes that can send enemies flying.

This finishes our guide to unlocking the Warrior vocation. For a more in-depth look at this vocation's most destructive attacks, check out our guide on the best skills and augments for the Warrior. If you're just starting your Dragon's Dogma 2 adventure and seeking extra wisdom on all of the intricacies of questing as the Arisen, feel free to take a peek at our beginner's guide of tips and tricks.