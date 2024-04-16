Looking for a walkthrough for the main quest Nation of the Lambent Flame in Dragon's Dogma 2? You've reached Act 2 of Dragon's Dogma 2, and a whole new world awaits you. Battahl is a gorgeous sand-covered land full of cliffs, gorges, and tonnes of danger hidden within its windswept contours.

Entering Battahl is an ordeal in itself, especially if you're not playing as a Beastren, and reaching the capital city of Bakbattahl is an arduous journey. We'll dive into what you need to know in the following Nation of the Lambent Flame walkthrough.

Nation of the Lambent Flame quest walkthrough

Nation of the Lambent Flame objectives:

Journey to the Checkpoint Rest Town.

(Optional) Obtain a Beastren Mask.

Enter Battahl.

Travel to Bakbattahl.

Speak with Menella outside the Rockmouse's Burrow.

Finally it's time to head to the orange canyons of Battahl. You can do this by taking the oxcart in western Vernworth, which will transport you to the Checkpoint Rest Town, an outpost that lies right on the border of the two nations. You can also walk if you'd rather grind out some experience points along the way (which isn't a bad idea, as enemies are much tougher in Battahl). Prior to leaving, we also recommend you stock up on health items and be sure to activate the Portcrystal in Harve Village. (You'll see why shortly).

Take some time to explore the Checkpoint Rest Town once you get there, as it's an interesting locale with lots of great weapons and armour for sale. You'll likely be stopped by multiple NPCs in the town, initiating the side quest "Hunt for the Jadeite Orb" which can be completed by visiting Ibrahim's Scrap Store and making some forgeries.

If you aren't a Beastren, you're going to need to cough up the coin for one of these surprisingly realistic masks. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

If your Arisen is human and you skipped "The Arisen's Shadow" sidequest, you're going to want to visit the Scrap Store anyway to buy a Beastren Mask. Without this mask, you won't be able to exit the Checkpoint Rest Town via the huge gate that leads to Battahl, as the guard at the entrance will scoff at your Beastren Border Entry Permit. As we mentioned before, the Beastren Mask costs 8,700g. Such is the price of dealing with race relations between Vermund and Battahl as a human!

Once you've moved past the gate, a few NPCs will alert you to the Coral Snakes, a group of thieves who are connected with the "Mercy Among Thieves" sidequest, which you can complete as long as you follow the road to Battahl.

Battahl is an utterly beautiful stretch of land, but you'd better get ready to crack some enemy skulls open. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

And then you're off, across the wideswept lands of Battahl with your pawns, en route to the capital city Bakbattahl. Travelling through this harsh region will be a major reality check as you'll run into extremely dense pockets of enemies in close proximity to each other. Take it slow and be sure to use camping spots when you're low on health. Hobgoblins, wolves, saurians, and harpies lurk everywhere, and all of them can be a major pain if they gang up on your Arisen. Be especially careful not to get stunlocked when multiple goblinoids attack you at once, since it's an easy way to get killed.

You'll probably also run into griffins, ogres, and golems on the trail, so get ready to jump on some big enemy backs. While defeating griffins is tough, since they fly away at regular intervals during a fight, Battahl ogres are similar to their cousins in Vermund. Golems also aren't too different from the other big foes you've fought thus far, aside from their thicker skins. Smack the colored sections of their bodies to deal damage, and watch out for the beams they shoot.

If you want experience taking down griffins, here's a good place to do it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

If you follow your quest marker, eventually you'll run into your contact, Manella, a guard who hangs outside Rockmouse's Burrow, a bar on the outskirts of Bakbattahl. Talk to her and she'll give you a Battahl Residence Permit, which lets you spend as much time as you want in the city without attracting unwanted suspicion.

That's a wrap on your entrance into Battahl. Now that you're solidly in the second half of Dragon's Dogma 2, we recommend that you start thinking of some of the advanced vocations that you can unlock.