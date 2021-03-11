If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Dread Templar looks like Quake with a throwable katana

Burst some demons
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
A screenshot of Dread Templar, a Quake-like FPS showing some zombies and a demon spider spraying blood while being shot by the player.

I feel like there are a lot of Quake-like retro first-person shooters now, and I feel like every single one of them has a name like Rune Rampage or Demonic Burn or Shotgun Hell. Dread Templar is the latest to enter the crowded niche - and dang if its shotgun and throwable katana don't make me want to burst some demons.

While the core of the game is inspired by Quake - gribbly demons, a powerful shotgun, keycards, the colour brown - there are also special abilities with cooldowns you can use. That includes the dash and katana throws you see in the video above. There's also a little bullet time, which triggers every time you kill an enemy.

Dem-- I've already forgotten its name, and just had to check. Dread Templar, sorry, was previously called Hell Hunt, for which there was a demo available via Itch. That's understandably been taken offline now, though there are some videos of it you can watch.

Dread Templar is available to wishlist on Steam, and is aiming to enter early access this autumn.

My favourite game with this aesthetic remains Devil Daggers, which is all skulls but hung in an escalating wave survival structure that makes it feel more like its own thing. It recently got an update for its 5th anniversary, too.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles