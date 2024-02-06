If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

#Drive Rally blends WRC seriousness with arcade cheer

A delightful blend

A red rally car blazes around a woodland rally course in #Drive Rally.
Image credit: Pixel Perfect Dude
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on
1 comment

In 2021 I went through a bit of a rally phase with WRC 9, as I discovered the joys of watching people play rally games beautifully. And as much as I enjoyed my brief stints with those semi-realistic rally games, I've since longed for more of a blend between a rally-er and a colourful arcade jaunt. For those seeking a similar swinging-the-back-out experience, I'd recommend giving #Drive Rally's demo a go. It might not be as colourful as I'd like, but it's got lovely, errr, dirt feel?

Cover image for YouTube video#DRIVE Rally - Reveal Trailer

As the name suggests, #Drive Rally keeps things nice and simple: you have a blocky cartoon rally car and you've got to blast around a course in as quick a time as possible. The demo's home to three courses set in the woods of Holzberg, and while I'm no expert, they presented a nice balance of tricky corners offset by gentle curves that let you unleash some throttle.

Alice first spotted a lovely #Drive Rally clip for this Screenshot Saturday post not too long ago, but sadly I found the demo tracks blended into a green and brown paste. It's probably asking a bit much, but I would've loved a bit more pop and some more landmarks to make each of the courses seem more unique. Their stage page does show off a desert stage, though, which does look a bit cheerier.

Still, what really captured me about #Drive Rally was how it nailed the all-important feel of the car. Unlike some other rally games, the car felt suitably weighty and it didn't feel like each of my turns automatically chucked the back out or had me sliding about like an ice skater. It struck a nice balance between the ease of arcade and the precision of a simulator.

If you'd like to give it a go, you can find the demo over on its Steam page.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

#Drive Rally

PC, Mac

Related topics
Arcade Indie Mac PC Pixel Perfect Dude Racing Sports
About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Reviews Editor

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Comments