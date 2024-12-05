Drivers Of The Apocalypse combines Mad Max with the vehicle-grappling of Just Cause

The Horsemen of the Apocalypse are War, Famine, Death and Pestilence. The Drivers of the Apocalypse are Grappling Hooks, Vehicle Swapping, Boss Battles and Upgrades. You'll get to meet all four of the latter in the video game of the same name, a combat racer from Dinosaurs Are Better (citation needed) and their publishers Bonus Stage.

If you're not savvy to scripture, or you don't read comics inspired by scripture, that intro might have confused you. Let me frame it another way: this is a game about the convoy battles from Mad Max movies but with Just Cause's grappling line and wingsuit combo, which allows you to steal enemy roadsters in the event that yours starts to look a bit bullet-holed and explodey. (Dutiful aside: Just Cause developers Avalanche have, in fact made a Mad Max game, though it's relatively ground-based.) The upgrades appear to include a choice of flying drones: these you may grapple from, in the absence of any large overhanging rock formations.

"The game features a series of epic boss encounters, challenging you to make quick decisions and master your driving skills as you take on the toughest road warriors in the wasteland," explains the Steam page. This makes it sound like a bossrush format, which I approve of. Mad Max-inspired games should be all crescendo. I don't want to death-race against a bunch of low-level mooks on barbed-wire tricycles.

There's a plot, unbelievably. "You step into the shoes of Artemis, a junior mercenary working for Thunder Strike Force. Your mission? Stop deadly convoys, defeat powerful bosses, and survive." That's not much of a narrative arc, lads. Give Artemis a surname at least.

Drivers of the Apocalypse is out... at some point. My snarking aside, I think it looks enjoyable. I'm only snarking for the sake of wordcount, really. I hope I can get properly aerial, take shortcuts over mountains and land on cars as they come careening around the bend. Silly wastelanders! That'll teach you to leave the sun roof down.