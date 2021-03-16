Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a new action-RPG arriving this summer

Wizards Of The Coast have announced the new third-person RPG Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is coming out on June 22nd, and I couldn't be more excited. It's a spiritual successor to the old Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance games that first launched on the PlayStation 2 way back in 2001. The new Dark Alliance seems to be doing it's own thing away from those oldies though, with a chilly new setting and a new story to boot - but some of the characters will likely be familiar.

I'm struggling to write Dark Alliance without whamming "Baldur's Gate" in front of it. The old Dark Alliance games hold a pretty special place in my heart, they were my first RPGs and I have very fond memories of my nan teaching me how to play them. I still dig out the old PS2 for another playthrough every few years as well. So yeah, I guess you could say I'm looking forward to a new one.

D&D Dark Alliance is set in the cold and mountainous D&D destination, Icewind Dale. You'll be able to play as the characters Drizzt, Cattie-brie, Bruenor and Wulfgar in up to four-player online co-op. Unfortunately, it won't have local co-op like the old ones, which is a real shame.

Judging from the gameplay trailer, it looks like Dark Alliance has a bunch of interesting combat abilities and the ability to choose what missions you dive into with pals rather than follow a linear path. It seems to be keeping some of that good old hack and slash action too, as developers Tuque Games say that their system "allows for button mashers to do just fine". Music to my ears.

D&D Dark Alliance is coming to PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X on June 22nd, and it'll cost you £35/€40/$40. Keep an eye on the official website for more info.