Dying Light 2 aiming for December 7th release date

As Craig reported earlier this evening, this evening saw Dying Light 2 developers Techland take to Twitch to share new details of the open world zombie parkour 'em up.

The core news of the presentation? That it'll be out on December 7th. There's also a new 8 minute trailer below, which breaks the game down in detail.

The full presentation also featured two presenters talking to the game's developers, for some hot marketing chat. You can watch its full 31 minutes here on YouTube, but the trailer above was the most interesting part.

In general, I'd say this was a reminder of what we already knew about Dying Light 2 rather than anything dramatically new. It's a zombie survival game set in an open world you leap and bound around, in which your story decisions - which faction to support, mainly - can re-shape the environment in substantial ways. It's that factional decision making that most interested Craig, but I'm interested in it for the reasons the first Dying Light was so good: all that jumping and zombie smashing. It's got good the-floor-is-lava monster chases and monster stabs.

At the start of the trailer, the narrator suggests that Dying Light 2's relative silence since 2019 is down to the Covid-19 pandemic. I'm sure that's partly true, but there's been other things going on, too. In June last year, Techland cut ties with narrative director Chris Avellone after sexual assault allegations were made. Then back in February, anonymous current and former Techland staff alleged poor management and a toxic culture within the studio. Hopefully things have improved since.