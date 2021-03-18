Dying Light 2 is due this year, devs say

One year after delaying Dying Light 2—a year filled which quickly filled with reports of 'development hell' and counterclaims that it really is fine, okay, so stop asking—developers Techland now say the zombie-bashing first-person shooter sequel will launch in 2021. This comes a few days after the company admitted they announced the game too early. But this year, for real, yuh huh.

Techland yesterday released a video which started with Techlanders reading some of the colourful and demanding comments they've received, and ended with a tiny wee teaser showing a few seconds of the game and a number: 2021.

"This is a huge and complex project and we needed time to make sure it will live up to our vision," one of the devs says. "All of us here are putting our hearts into delivering a game that you will keep playing for months. We will be ready to start talking about Dying Light 2 very, very soon."

Techland announced Dying Light 2 at E3 2018. It had been expected in spring 2020, but they delayed it in January 2020. Since then, multiple reports which spoke with employees have alleged that development has been all sorts of troubled. Techland also parted ways with writer Chris Avellone after he was accussed of sexual assault and harrassment.

Honestly, Dying Light 2 has always seemed ages away. Last year they weren't really talking about the sequel but did release new DLC and a battle royale spin-off for the first game, which sure felt like stopgap distractions. On Friday, after announcing this video would be coming, they conceded yeah maybe they got a bit carried away.

Afaik the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell :P — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But this year.