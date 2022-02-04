Want to know how to solve the safe code riddle in Dying Light 2? If you're here, you've probably had a talk with McGregor on a rooftop in Dying Light 2. McGregor tells you of a powerful prototype biomarker locked in a safe, and tasks you with retrieving it as part of the level 2 side-quest, "The First Biomarker". But the only clue to the safe code combination is a riddle left behind by the owner.

If you're looking for the safe code combination to complete this particular Dying Light 2 quest, then read on! We'll also explain exactly how you solve the riddle to reach this conclusion.

Dying Light 2 The First Biomarker quest: how to solve the safe code riddle

I won't waste time here: the safe code you need to complete The First Biomarker quest is 973. Use that code to open the safe, grab the Biomarker, and return it to McGregor. Quest finished! But why that number?

Let's go back to the story of this quest. McGregor, the quest-giver, tells Aiden that biomarkers were his idea and his design - but the original biomarker prototype he put together is much better than Aiden's current model. Alas, it had "side-effects" - and so McGregor's boss, Dr. Katsumi Kobayashi, head of the GRE, took the prototype away and locked it in a safe in a nearby building. McGregor wants it back - and luckily, he found a note on Kobayashi's desk with a riddle which, if solved, gives you the safe code combination.

The riddle is:

What becomes smaller when you turn it upside down?

The second... is an odd number. Take away a letter and it becomes... even. What is it?

A little girl goes to the store and buys one dozen eggs. As she is going home, all but three eggs break. How many eggs are left unbroken?

Each piece of the riddle gives you one of the three digits in order. It's actually fairly straightforward:

9 , when turned upside down, becomes 6, which is smaller.

, when turned upside down, becomes 6, which is smaller. 7 is an odd number, which when spelled out is "SEVEN". Take away the "S", and it becomes, literally, "EVEN".

is an odd number, which when spelled out is "SEVEN". Take away the "S", and it becomes, literally, "EVEN". As the little girl is going home, ALL BUT THREE eggs break. So the number of eggs left unbroken is 3. Not 9, as you might have thought if you didn't read the clue carefully.

Therefore, the safe code combination is 973.

