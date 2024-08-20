Dying Light: The Beast is a new standalone game from Techland

This seems like an odd one. I’m only tangentially familiar with the Dying Light games, but I was under the impression that the model here was releasing a single game, then updating and expanding it for years. Whether standalone adventure Dying Light: The Beast represents an attempt to course correct after Dying Light 2’s mixed reception, then, I’m not entirely sure. But if nothing else, it does share something in common with all the other adverts at Gamescom tonight: it is a game that exists, and will presumably be playable at some point.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This one’s got a Steam page, too. “A thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in a tightly-crafted rural region,” it says. There’s no release date yet, but it does feature four player co-op. Here’s a few more details about the setting:

This once-bustling tourist destination is home to a diminishing number of survivors and an increasing population of zombies. Featuring natural landmarks, small villages and industrial complexes, the setting offers diverse traversal options, whether it’s using your parkour skills to gain the upper hand on your enemies or hopping into an abandoned 4x4 to outrun the horrors of the night.

“I’m glad it wasn’t 500 hours long. As a freelancer that would work out at about 30p an hour, but, more pertinent to you, there’s just not enough character to Dying Light 2 to hold your attention beyond a fleet-footed 30,” wrote Matthew (RPS in peace) in his review. “Come the real zombie apocalypse we should all be so lucky to face a world this trudgingly well behaved.” Hopefully The Beast will be a bit more feral, then.

For more of the latest news and previews from Gamescom 2024, head to our Gamescom 2024 hub.