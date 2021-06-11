E3 2021 is the year of gorgeous platformers, I'm calling it now

As the E3 2021 mega machine whirs into action, the season of new game announcements is upon us - and as a lover of lovely, hand-painted action platformers in the vein of Ori And The Blind Forest and Hollow Knight, the next twelve months is looking like it could be pretty special for folks such as myself. We haven't even hit the main E3 press conferences yet and already I've seen five games catch my eye. So, if you too are a fan of fluid action sidescrollers and want more of that Ori and Hollow Knight-style goodness piped into your hype brain, here are my top picks so far. Get those wishlists at the ready.