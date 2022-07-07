E3 is back for 2023, and our corporate dad ReedPop is producing it

As we reported last month, E3 will be back as a digital and in-person event for 2023 - and today we can announce that it will be produced by our corporate dad ReedPop, in partnership with the Entertainment Software Association. Let the tidal wave of disclosures commence.

What can you expect from a ReedPop-organised E3 in the second week of June next year? Well, they’re promising to “reunite the global video game industry for a week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games”. Crikey. It will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and will be both a business and consumer-oriented event. E3 2023 will be open to publishers, developers, your friendly neighbourhood journos, and content creators, along with sections for the general public.

“With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites,” president of Reedpop Lance Fensterman said in a statement.

Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop's global VP of gaming, added: “For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic – a return to form that honors what’s always worked – while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.”

In case you're unfamiliar with the shows organised by Reedpop, they started out with staging the first New York Comic Con in 2006, before acquiring PAX from Penny Arcade in 2008. Since 2010, they've also been producing Star Wars Celebration for Lucasfilm. ReedPop are also behind UK gaming show EGX these days, which RPS are usually involved with, as well as MCM London and their regional variants.

What does this means for RPS and E3 going forward? Well, we'll still cover the event as usual, much like we currently cover EGX and PAX, but beyond that even we're not sure how it's all going to shake out right now. Those details are still being hammered out, and editor-in-chief Katharine will keep you informed as soon as we know more.

Until then, media registration for next year’s E3 will begin towards the end of 2022, which ReedPop says will be “streamlined and secure”. Keep an eye on the official E3 site here for confirmation of exhibitors and event schedules in the coming months. We’ll keep you updated too, obvs.