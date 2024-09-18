EA confirm that Respawn’s next Star Wars Jedi game will be the series’ “final chapter”

As per EA’s recent generative AI tugathon, the third game in Respawn’s action adventure Star Wars trilogy has been confirmed again to be in development. According to EA, it’ll be the “final chapter" in the now-trilogy, following 2019’s Jedi Fallen Order and 2023’s Jedi Survivor.

The existence of the game was first confirmed by Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan, during an Ocala Comic Con panel. “We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing that right now,” said Monaghan, which is about as straightforward an affirmative as one could want. It was also double-confirmed this February, following news of layoffs at EA, via Eurogamer.

Yesterday, EA’s s president of entertainment and technology, Laura Miele, had this to say during a presentation at the company’s investor day:

“Over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi. Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."

The same series of presentations also saw EA CEO Andrew Wilson say that generative AI was at the “very core of our business”, and EA showcase some sort of horrific creativity-begone machine.

Respawn’s previous two offerings were both well received, although Jedi Survivor has been plagued with performance issues on PC - although a recent patch looks to have helped.

Last September, series director Stig Asmussen left EA after a decade at Respawn - despite making comments to IGN earlier in the year that he has “always” seen the Jedi games as a trilogy.

“An undeniably fun Star Wars sequel with a suitably epic story and smart combat, but a hell of a lot of busywork alongside it,” was Alice Bell’s (RPS in peace) verdict in her Jedi Survivor review. My own verdict is that I lasted an hour before having to change the spoken language from English because I disliked the main character so much. I also decided I didn’t want to play anymore at all an hour later, though, so don’t listen to me. Very good lightsaber hitting, though!